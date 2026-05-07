"Most companies don't feel like it's a good idea to have to run their own logistics when they can use our supply chain services," Jassy said. "And so if you think about what we had to do as a retail business, we had to get really good at being able to move products from manufacturers to upstream storage warehouses, to the actual fulfillment centers where you actually do the fulfillment, to allowing people to sell in multiple marketplaces but have one inventory pool, to the last mile delivery. We had to get good at all those to scale our retail business. ... It makes so much sense to expose these services to companies of all sizes."