We know if we want to serve as many customers as we want, we need to have a broader, mass perishables offering. And we have several efforts here. We've been working on the second version of our physical Amazon Fresh stores, and those are showing meaningful progress in terms of what the performance looks like versus the first version of those Fresh stores. We've also been experimenting with a number of other concepts that we think have promise. These are things like at Whole Foods Market stores, where we have a store within a store, where we're able to have items that maybe Whole Foods Market doesn't supply, but that a lot of families want to shop when they do their weekly grocery shopping. Similar type of idea, being able to get some of those items in micro-fulfillment capabilities, on locations at certain Whole Foods Market stores. And then an offering that I would say we have seen some very early success on, that's very promising, which is we have these same day facilities that we fulfill millions of SKUs out of for our retail business, typically same day.