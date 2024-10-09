We’re bringing together the best of Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon.com with more selection and savings—especially for Prime members.
Today there are more brands and products than ever competing for a place in our shopping baskets—organic or non-organic; local or imported; new categories; private label, premium, and name brands. There are also more ways to shop, including online, in store, or various combinations. All of this choice comes at the cost of time, money, and energy. In the average month, you might shop at a half dozen different places for groceries and everyday essentials, like personal and household goods. That’s different store locations, layouts, mobile apps, products, promotions, delivery promises, loyalty programs, and subscriptions, just to fill the fridge and pantry.
At Amazon, we’re working to change that. We believe we can make customers’ lives easier every day by offering all the selection they want while making grocery shopping simpler, faster, and more affordable—and even more so for customers who have all of the savings, convenience, and entertainment in a single membership with Prime.
Whether customers are shopping the millions of everyday essentials on Amazon.com; online grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, or third-party grocers; or our physical grocery stores, Amazon can help unlock selection, savings, and convenience. For Prime members, we offer add-on benefits at a discount, including a grocery subscription featuring unlimited, free delivery on grocery orders over $35; convenient one-hour delivery slots and free 30-minute pickup options; and Prime member-exclusive deals and discounts both online and in-store. Whether you’re picking up food for now or food for later, topping up your groceries, making your weekly or monthly shopping trip, or preparing for special occasions like holidays or parties, we are simplifying the shopping experience by allowing customers to easily shop across Amazon’s wide choice of everyday essentials, private labels, name brands, and natural and organic foods.
Now, we’re mixing and matching our offerings and using our fulfillment and delivery services in innovative ways to make it easier for you to shop across our online and physical stores while getting the best value for your money. Here’s what’s new:
You can get groceries and everyday popular items delivered together through Same-Day and Overnight Delivery
Imagine you are cleaning up the kitchen and thinking ahead to the next morning, mentally going through your to-do list. You are about to go unwind with your favorite show when you remember you wanted to buy a gift for your coworker’s baby shower tomorrow. You check the fridge and also realize you’re running low on milk and berries for breakfast. Today, it’s not easy for consumers to quickly place one online order for fast delivery across a broad selection of products, including last-minute gifts like Lego sets, electronics like Apple AirPods, and specialty items like flavored Nespresso pods, all bundled with fresh groceries, like organic meat, fruits, and vegetables from Whole Foods Market, and everyday low-priced name brands and household goods.
We can help alleviate this challenge for Prime members. We’re running a trial in the greater Phoenix area where customers can now shop tens of thousands of grocery items—including fresh groceries—alongside millions of Amazon.com products, and have them delivered, together, in hours.
With this trial in Phoenix, we are making it easier for customers to buy the products they want and need, and have them delivered to their homes quickly. It’s Amazon’s unparalleled selection under one roof, coupled with Same-Day Delivery speeds and multiple delivery window options, that sets this experience apart. We’re going to continue to expand to more locations as we test and learn with this model. Over time, we expect to see more and more customers using Same-Day Delivery from Amazon to shop for fresh groceries or get ingredients for meals.
You’ll see broader selection from other stores when shopping with Amazon Fresh Online
Another example of how we’re looking to make grocery shopping easier is by expanding our range of products within some of our Amazon Fresh fulfillment centers (FCs). Imagine one online ordering experience where you can get your natural and organic ingredients from Whole Foods Market, favorite brands and low-cost snacks from Amazon Fresh, plus socks and a tennis racket, all delivered to your door in a single Amazon Fresh order.
That’s possible because we’ve modified 26 Amazon Fresh FCs around the world to offer more choices like the best of Whole Foods Market and household goods on Amazon.com, so customers can get everything they need for their routine grocery shopping trip in one easy online order. With this model, we can offer a wide range of products covering groceries and popular everyday products, different flavors and size packs, organic and specialty dietary restrictions, national and local offerings, and so much more. We can also span a wide range of price tiers, from our private brand labels like Amazon Saver that offer most products under $5, to household favorites like Coke, Kraft, and Tide, and even premium ingredients for special occasions. Based on customer response, we plan to convert more of our existing FCs to this model over time to give more customers access to our broad selection in one simple experience.
You can pick up more grocery and household goods while shopping at Whole Foods Market
Customers shopping at Whole Foods Market today love the high-quality products offered. We also know that many customers sometimes visit other stores to complete their shopping list. What if we could eliminate those extra trips without changing the in-store experience our customers love?
At a Whole Foods Market store in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, we’re building Amazon’s first-ever automated micro fulfillment center to supplement what’s in-store with popular essentials from Amazon.com and favorites from Amazon Fresh, all under one roof. So, how does this work in practice? Customers will have three options to seamlessly shop our combined range of products: order online for fast at-home delivery, order online for quick and easy pick up, or shop in person at the store.
Let’s imagine a customer is shopping in store. As they browse the aisles for their favorite Whole Foods Market products, they can also easily place an order for Tide Pods and Pepsi from the Amazon app on their phone. These additional items will be prepared in the back-of-house while the customer finishes up shopping, and will be ready to go when they check out—all within minutes after placing the order. With micro fulfillment, customers get access to more products they want without having to visit multiple stores. This service will be ready for customers at our Plymouth Meeting location next year.
We’re making grocery shopping easier, today and into the future
At the end of the day, customers want choice when it comes to groceries, and the ability to shop for different products, price points, and occasions, all within a shopping experience they know and love. They want to know they are getting extra savings and benefits, no matter if they shop online, in a store, for a weekly or top-up shop, or for budget or premium items. This is what we’re building at Amazon.
What’s more, Prime members can shop all of this choice with exclusive savings and added convenience. Members have access to Same-Day and Next-Day delivery on millions of household goods; our low-cost grocery delivery subscription with even more convenient grocery delivery and pickup options; free GrubHub+ membership, a $120 value; medical prescriptions delivered to their door in just two days, unlimited 5% back on purchases when using our Prime Visa card; and so much more.
And we’re not stopping there. We continue to invest in deeper, exclusive Prime savings so members get the best value for their money. For example, we recently announced additional exclusive Prime savings on more than 3,000 essential grocery items at Amazon Fresh, including up to 50% off weekly rotating grocery favorites and up to 25% off on name brands. These everyday savings are on top of exclusive global shopping events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days.
How many people can say their grocery store can offer all that?
The way we see it: It’s still Day 1. We continue to focus on offering customers the broadest choice available with better value and faster speeds. We’ll do this by connecting our grocery stores and fulfillment centers across the world, alongside 20+ local grocery partners, with Amazon’s huge product selection, and strengthening our capabilities to serve all of customers’ shopping needs. This is how we make customers’ lives easier.