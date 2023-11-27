While there are plenty of credit card options out there, when it comes to finding the right one for you, there are many factors to consider. Taking a look at your spending habits and thinking about the type of rewards you’d benefit from most is a great place to start.

If you’re a Prime member and regular Amazon shopper, you may want to consider a Prime Visa or other Amazon credit card. Prime saves members money every day with exclusive deals, free delivery, prescription savings, and quality entertainment. You can now extend those savings as Amazon and Chase (the cards’ issuer) recently refreshed the Amazon credit cards with new looks, names, and benefits!

Below, we’re giving you a rundown on Amazon’s latest and greatest credit cards: the Prime Visa and Amazon Visa. Keep reading to learn more about these credit cards and figure out which one is right for you. Additional credit card options include the Amazon Prime Secured Card, built for people who are new to credit, and the Prime Store Card that allows cardholders to earn money back on qualifying Amazon purchases.

Prime Visa

Formerly known as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card, this credit card boasts a pared down name and pumped-up benefits.

The Prime Visa has no annual fee, but is only available to Amazon Prime members ($139/year value). The card offers rewards everywhere you shop, with 5% back at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market, and Chase Travel purchases, 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, local transit and commuting (including ride share services), and 1% back on everything else.

You can also earn an extra $100 with the current Prime Visa welcome offer. Once your credit card application is approved, you’ll instantly receive a $100 Amazon Gift Card. Plus, you’ll receive 5% back on all purchases, up to $2,500, for the first three months after opening your account.

For Prime members and frequent Amazon shoppers, the card offers 10% back (or more) on a rotating selection of products and categories all over Amazon’s website. These are limited-time offers, but if you’re frequently on the site, you’ll likely find one (or a few) that are worth it.

On top of the Amazon-related perks and overall rewards, the Prime Visa has some additional benefits you’ll love—built right in. Travel accident insurance, purchase protection, lost luggage reimbursement, auto collision damage waiver, and extended warranty protection are just a few of these additional benefits .

Amazon Visa

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership but are a frequent shopper who wants an Amazon Card, the new and improved Amazon Visa will suit you well.

The Amazon Visa has no annual fee and anyone can sign up regardless of whether they have a Prime Membership.

You’ll get access to additional benefits like extended warranty protection, travel and emergency assistance, roadside dispatch, and more.

Choosing a card

Now that we’ve compared what each credit card has to offer, it’s time to think about which is right for you. If you spend a good deal of money shopping at Amazon or Whole Foods, both of these cards offer worthwhile cash-back rewards.

Keep in mind, Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers can use the installment payments offering outside of Amazon’s website and mobile app, splitting payments across six or 12 months at 0% interest when shopping with Amazon Pay. Equal monthly payments provides Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardholders more choice and convenience in how they pay.

If you already have a Prime membership, we’d suggest opting for the Prime Visa, as the Prime Visa offers higher cash-back rates for no additional cost. If you don’t have a Prime membership, the Amazon Visa is still a great way to get cash-back on some of your favorite purchases. For more information on all credit card options, visit the Amazon Credit Cards help center.