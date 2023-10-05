Grocery shopping can be time-consuming and expensive, and it isn’t necessarily everyone’s favorite task. Amazon is laser focused on offering customers high-quality grocery items at competitive prices, and innovating to make their shopping experience better.

While you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop in our physical grocery stores or have access to great savings online, a Prime membership helps customers get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably. Here are some of the ways you can save on groceries with Prime.

Enjoy free delivery on orders over $100

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery orders over $100 in the U.S. are now free with a Prime membership. We’re always looking for ways to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers and this enhanced benefit does just that.

Save 10% on hundreds of items when shopping in-store

Delivering great prices on quality products is our ultimate goal. We continue to offer great prices for all customers, and offer additional deals exclusively for Prime members.

Prime members who shop in-store at Amazon Fresh can score exclusive deals and 10% off on hundreds of items across the aisles. To get this discount in store, scan the “In-Store Code” in the Amazon app, or use a credit card linked to your Prime account at the register, on the Dash Cart, or at the Just Walk Out exit. Check out the latest exclusive Prime member savings offered in store via your Amazon Fresh store’s local circular.

Prime members who shop in-store at Whole Foods Market can score deep discounts on a rotating selection, and can save an extra 10% off hundreds of sale items. Look for the signage that indicates a “Prime Member Deal” when shopping in your local store, or check out the latest Prime member savings at Whole Foods Market.

Earn 5% back with Prime Visa

Eligible Prime members can earn unlimited 5% back on their purchases when using their Prime Visa online at Amazon.com, or when shopping online or in in our Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores. Shopping for your essentials is even more affordable, and you can even stack these rewards on top of any other in-store promotions.

Skip the lines, skip the hassle—groceries ready your way with Same-Day Delivery and free pickup

Convenience looks different for everyone, and building a best-in-class shopping experience means giving customers choices for how they want to shop. Prime members who are pressed for time can order groceries online at Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, or from one of Amazon’s third-party merchants like Bristol Farms, Weis Markets, Cardenas, or Save Mart, and get them delivered to their door, fast. While delivery service fees will vary depending upon the grocery retailer and basket size, Prime members will continue to save more on delivery service fees than non-Prime members and will receive free grocery delivery on orders over $100 from Amazon Fresh.

Prime members can also order groceries online and pick them up from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market where available across the U.S. Pickup is free on all orders from Amazon Fresh and free from Whole Foods Market on orders of $35 or more. Simply place your grocery order online or in the Amazon App, select your store and a pickup window that works with your schedule, then relax and let our shoppers pick your items. You’ll receive a notification when your order is ready for pickup, then you’ll follow the signs to a designated parking spot and we’ll bring out your order. Be sure to double-check your email instructions, as some stores may require you to go inside to pick up your order.

Dig into Deals and Subscribe & Save on grocery staples

Amazon.com also carries a large variety of everyday essentials and grocery staples. Check out the Deals section for savings of up to 50% on thousands of items. Save money and never run out of the things you order most with Subscribe & Save on Amazon.com. The program has no fees, and you can cancel or adjust your subscriptions at any time. You can even unlock extra savings—up to 15% off—on eligible subscriptions when you receive five or more subscriptions in one auto-delivery. From detergent to toothpaste to dog treats, you can subscribe to all of your everyday essentials and take advantage of free delivery with Subscribe & Save.

Want to make your Prime membership go a long way? Check out five more benefits that make a Prime membership worth it.