Key takeaways
- Amazon's fourth annual Summer Beauty Event runs April 27 through Mother's Day on May 10.
- Customers can get up to 30% off brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Biodance, and Dyson and shop 48-hour flash deals.
- The event features thousands of deals across skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care, and wellness.
Amazon’s fourth annual Summer Beauty Event is back, running from April 27 through Mother’s Day on May 10. The two-week shopping event brings customers up to 30% off across skin care, makeup, hair care, personal care, wellness, fragrance, and men’s grooming, plus flash category deals and Amazon-exclusive gift sets.
What brands are included in Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event?
The event features thousands of curated deals, coupons, and gift sets across everyday favorites and premium brands, including Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, tarte, bareMinerals, Sacheu, COSRX, Medicube, innisfree, St. Tropez, TAN-LUXE, Drunk Elephant, Saltair, Beauty of Joseon, La Roche-Posay, ELEMIS, goop, TRESemmé, Nexxus, OUAI, Drybar, PATTERN Beauty, Harry’s, Lab Series, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, Maison Margiela, and SolaWave.
Whether you’re shopping for Mother’s Day gifts, summer must-haves, sun care and sunless tanning staples, wedding guest glam, self-care essentials, or trending K-beauty favorites, there’s something for everyone.
What are the flash deals during Amazon’s Summer Beauty Event?
Throughout the event, customers can take advantage of 48-hour category flash deals:
- April 27–28: Up to 50% off makeup
- April 29–30: Up to 40% off fragrance
- May 1–2: Up to 50% off health and wellness
- May 3–4: Up to 50% off men’s grooming
- May 5–6: Up to 40% off skin care
- May 7–8: Up to 45% off hair care
- May 9–10: Up to 50% off personal care
Not sure where to start? Ask Rufus, Amazon's AI assistant for shopping, for personalized recommendations by asking things like "What are the best skin care deals right now?" or "Help me find a Mother's Day gift set under $50." Rufus can help you discover deals, compare products, and find the perfect picks for your beauty routine.
Check back for new Summer Beauty Event deals, and visit amazon.com/beauty to shop top selection, limited-time savings, and exclusive gift sets as they drop.
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