The cost of adulting is real. But what if your regular shopping could earn you cash toward your next purchase? That's exactly what's happening for Prime for Young Adults members, who collectively earned over $145 million in cash back rewards in less than a year—simply by

shopping

favorites like beauty, apparel, personal care, PCs, and electronics. Whether it’s a new laptop for class or a daily skincare routine, Prime for Young Adults, Amazon's discounted membership program exclusively for customers ages 18-24 and college students, turns everyday and big-ticket purchases into automatic savings through built-in cash back rewards.