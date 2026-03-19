Key takeaways
- Prime for Young Adults members earn 5% automatic cash back on purchases across categories like beauty, apparel, personal care, and electronics.
- Cash back is built into the membership—no activating offers or clipping coupons required.
- During Amazon's Big Spring Sale (March 25-31), Prime for Young Adults members can earn up to 10% total cash back on apparel and beauty.
The cost of adulting is real. But what if your regular shopping could earn you cash toward your next purchase? That's exactly what's happening for Prime for Young Adults members, who collectively earned over $145 million in cash back rewards in less than a year—simply by shopping favorites like beauty, apparel, personal care, PCs, and electronics. Whether it’s a new laptop for class or a daily skincare routine, Prime for Young Adults, Amazon's discounted membership program exclusively for customers ages 18-24 and college students, turns everyday and big-ticket purchases into automatic savings through built-in cash back rewards.
Here's how it works, and how you can start earning cash back on purchases you're already making.
How cash back rewards work
Earning cash back with Prime for Young Adults is automatic—there's no need to activate offers, clip coupons, or hunt for discount codes. Members automatically earn cash back on eligible purchases in select categories throughout the year, with the rewards built directly into their membership.
After an order arrives with Prime’s fast, free delivery, members can head to the Amazon Prime webpage to sign in, and check the cash back balance at the top of the page. Cash back rates and eligible categories vary throughout the year, with enhanced earning opportunities during major shopping events.
Gen Z brand favorites that drive the most in earnings
Beauty is the top category driving the most in cash back, with members shopping brands like Medicube, e.l.f., and CeraVe to turn beauty hauls into real earnings. Brands like La Roche-Posay, The Ordinary, and Dyson take the lead for the premium beauty category, alongside products from Optimum Nutrition, Nutricost, and NatureMade for personal care. For apparel, members are loving Carhartt, Hanes, and Levi’s.
Products from Apple, ASUS, and Samsung take the lead for PCs, while favorites in the electronics category include Beats, Sony, and JBL. Whether it's a daily essential or an important investment, these rewards add up over time, turning routine purchases into meaningful savings.
Maximize your earnings during Big Spring Sale
During Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2026, happening from March 25-31, Prime for Young Adults members can earn a total of 10% cash back on seasonal favorites across apparel and beauty. This is in addition to the Prime-member exclusive deals available during the event.
The milestone reflects a broader shift in how young adults approach shopping. Gen Z is redefining what it means to be a smart consumer—seeking out memberships like Prime for Young Adults to make purchases work harder. It’s no surprise that in the past year, the program has experienced double-digit growth as more young adults and higher education students discover the value of earning cash back on purchases they're already making.
Beyond cash back: Getting the most value from Prime for Young Adults
Prime for Young Adults costs just $7.49 per month or $69 annually—half the price of a regular Prime membership—and eligible members can enjoy a six-month $0 trial. The membership includes all Prime benefits plus exclusives designed for young adults.
Prime for Young Adults members get access to Amazon's vast selection of over 300 million items across 35 categories with the speed and reliability Prime is known for. That means free Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery on tens of millions of items, so members can get what they need, when they need it. Whether it's a last-minute gift, a dorm room essential, or a big-ticket electronics purchase, fast, free delivery is always part of the deal.
Like all Prime members, Prime for Young Adults members enjoy major grocery savings and convenience with free Same-Day Delivery on orders over $25 in most areas, on top of a wide selection of high-quality, low-priced grocery products and exclusive savings through Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. Savings extend beyond the grocery aisle, with fuel savings available at more than 7,500 bp, Amoco, and participating ampm locations nationwide, along with discounts on prescriptions and healthcare.
When it's time to enjoy entertainment, Prime for Young Adults members have plenty to look forward to. Prime Video serves as a first-stop entertainment destination, offering unlimited streaming of movies and shows, plus access to must-see live sports. The fun doesn't stop there, as members enjoy ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, and unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.
How to join Prime for Young Adults
Don't leave money on the table with Prime for Young Adults. Verification is simple. Customers just need to share their driver's license, passport, or identity card to confirm their age. Higher-education students enrolled in a two- or four-year college can also sign up by sharing their .edu email address.
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