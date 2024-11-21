We aim to make saving money easy for customers through great deals with validated savings and clear, accurate pricing information.
Saving money will always be important to customers, and Amazon works hard to help customers save more and spend less when they shop with us. In addition to Amazon’s everyday low prices, we aim to delight customers with more ways to save through great deals across our wide selection of top, emerging, and value brands, including exclusive deals just for Prime members.
We’re proud that customers save billions each year just by shopping deals on Amazon. Over the course of 2023, customers saved nearly $24 billion across millions of deals and coupons—with Prime members enjoying the vast majority of those savings. Prime members enjoy added savings and convenience with fast, free delivery of packages reaching their doorsteps at record speeds, and exclusive deal events like Prime Day and Prime Big Deals Day. Prime is better value than ever, offering members more than 300 million items at low prices with fast, free shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery—as well as a range of other shopping and entertainment benefits.
Our priority will always be to earn and keep customers’ trust when they shop with Amazon. As part of this, we know it’s important to offer all customers deals with savings that they can trust, whether it’s a regular shopping day or one of our major deal events, such as Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday. We work hard to offer customers genuine deals with validated savings, and to provide clear, accurate pricing information to help customers make informed purchasing decisions.
Amazon deal savings are based on validated reference prices—such as a List Price or Typical Price—because these are prices that we can confirm customers have recently paid on Amazon, or our competitors recently offered.
- The List Price (also known as the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price or MSRP) is a validated price customers can find on Amazon and at other retailers. Amazon’s independent sellers, manufacturers, and suppliers submit these prices, and Amazon validates them for customers.
- The Typical or “Was” Price is the median price paid on Amazon in the last 90 days, and excludes prices paid by customers for the product during a limited time deal.
Using verifiable reference prices is a common practice among retailers, and we believe this is a clear way to show customers the savings they receive. All deals in the Amazon store are displayed with a verified reference price and the corresponding savings to help customers shop deals with confidence.We work hard to have our deals offer customers the lowest price in at least the last 30 days—and major Amazon deal events often offer customers the lowest prices of the year, with exclusive deals and savings just for Prime members.
Amazon will continue to work hard to deliver a world-class shopping experience that delivers on outstanding selection, value, and convenience every day to customers around the world.