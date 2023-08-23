6 ways a Prime membership can save you money this back-to-school season

It’s back-to-school season! Whether your kids are heading back in the coming weeks or already returned to the classroom, you might find yourself needing to buy more supplies, snacks, clothing, or other items for them this time of year.
Amazon is a one-stop destination for back-to-school shopping. From everyday supplies, to the most-wanted fashion, to the latest tech, there’s something for every kid and college student. And since Prime helps members get the most out of Amazon, you can save big this back-to-school season when you shop with a Prime membership.
Here are just a few ways to save as a Prime member:
-
1.Free delivery
Prime members enjoy fast, free delivery on tens of millions of items across the site. So whether you’re shopping for school supplies like backpacks, art supplies, or dorm décor, you can expect the items you order to arrive fast, saving you both money and countless last-minute trips to the store.
-
2.Digital books, audiobooks, and magazines at no additional cost
If heading back to school means more reading for your kids, you might be happy to know that a Prime membership gives you access to Amazon First Reads, which lets you download a newly released book for free every month. Plus, Prime Reading lets you borrow 10 titles at a time from a collection of thousands of digital books, audiobooks, and magazines. The options change frequently, so check out what’s available now.
-
3.Eligible Prime members earn 5% back on Amazon.com purchases
With the Prime Visa, a no fee card, cardmembers earn 5% back on Amazon and Whole Foods Market purchases. Prime Visa cardmembers also earn 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare, as well as restaurants and gas stations, and earn 1% back on all other purchases—all on top of the savings, convenience, and entertainment that comes with Prime in one, single membership. And with the Prime Card Bonus, eligible Prime cardmembers earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon. With the all the supplies and groceries you’ll likely be needing this time of year (and beyond), this could add up to a significant savings.
-
4.Subscribe and save
As your kids head back to school, there may be items you’ll need to replenish regularly in the coming months (think lunchbox snacks and art supplies). Subscribe & Save helps customers save money on regularly scheduled deliveries. While you don’t need a Prime membership to use Subscribe & Save or to take advantage of the program’s free delivery, Prime saves members money every day.
-
5.Buy with Prime
Need something this back-to-school season that isn’t sold on Amazon? Prime members in the U.S. can shop directly from merchants’ online stores while enjoying the trusted and convenient shopping experience and benefits of Prime—including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy free returns on eligible orders.
To shop Buy with Prime, Prime members can select and checkout using the “Buy with Prime” button on a product detail pages for eligible items at participating online stores. Many merchants already offer Buy with Prime in their online stores—including Wyze, Briogeo, Sherpani, Carbone, Scotch Porter, KNOW Beauty, Zugucase, Bala Bangles, Dr. Squatch, Casely, Beast Health, and others in tech, wellness, beauty, food and drink, pets, kids and baby, and more.
-
6.Food delivery for $0 for a year
The school year can be a busy time for families—especially when you’re all getting back into the swing of things. For those busy nights when you have no time to cook dinner and want to order in, a Prime membership can help save you some money. Prime members can enjoy a one-year Grubhub+ membership trial ($9.99 per month value), which gives you unlimited $0 delivery fees on all orders over $12. You can devour this perk at hundreds of thousands of restaurants in over 4,000 cities across the country.
Not a member yet? You can join or start a 30-day free trial today. Prime also offers discounted memberships for eligible customers, including Prime Student.
With Prime Student, college students can enjoy the same shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits of Prime for only $7.49—that’s 50% off the regular price—along with access to exclusive perks for college life.
Find out if you qualify for a discounted Prime membership—and visit the Prime hub to explore learn about the Prime benefits you might not be using.