Back-to-school season is here, and Amazon is offering more deals than last year for parents, students, and teachers to find what they want and need at a low price.

Amazon is a one-stop destination for back to school shopping. From everyday supplies, to the most-wanted fashion, to the latest tech, there’s something for every student.

Throughout this back-to-school and college shopping season, Amazon will feature new deals every week on a wide selection of essentials. That means you can save on all the back-to-school necessities for students of all ages.

Customers can expect the items they order to arrive fast, saving countless trips to the store, allowing our customers the gift of time back that they can use to spend doing things that they love during these important milestones, like preparing for the first day of school. Plus, with Prime Student, college students can enjoy the same shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits of Prime for only $7.49—that’s 50% off the regular price—along with access to exclusive perks for college life.

Check out some of the best deals on tech and lunch essentials this week—and be sure to check back soon, as we’ll be highlighting new deals right here next week:

OtterBox FRE Series Waterproof Case

List Price: $99.95

Sale Price: $79.96 (20% discount)

Belkin Boost↑Charge™ Wireless Power Bank

List Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $39.99 (20% discount)

Amazfir GTS 2e Smart Watch

List Price: $119.99

Sale Price: $99.99 (17% discount)

Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

List Price: $179.99

Sale Price: $109.99 (39% discount)

Google Pixel 7a – 128 GB

List Price: $499.00

Sale Price: $444.00 (11% discount)

Freshware Meal Prep Containers [15 pack]

List Price: $13.99

Sale Price: $12.55 (10% discount)

OREO Cakesters Soft Snack Cakes

List Price: $18.00

Sale Price: $11.45 (36% discount)

Fit + Fresh Cool Coolers Slim, Reusable Ice Packs

List Price: $9.99

Sale Price: $7.06 (29% discount)

Naanle Professional Lunch Box Double Deck Tote

List Price: $19.99

Sale Price: $13.99 (30% discount)

Thermos Funtainer Kids Food Jar with Folding Spoon

List Price: $17.99

Sale Price: $12.60 (30% discount)

Be sure to take advantage of these amazing deals before they’re gone.

Next, check out 4 entertainment benefits you get with a Prime membership.