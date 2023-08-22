Back-to-school season is here, and Amazon is offering more deals than last year for parents, students, and teachers to find what they want and need at a low price.

Amazon is a one-stop destination for back to school shopping. From everyday supplies, to the most-wanted fashion, to the latest tech, there’s something for every student.

Throughout this back-to-school and college shopping season, Amazon will feature new deals every week on a wide selection of essentials. That means you can save on all the back-to-school necessities for students of all ages.

A child sits at a kitchen island, looking at a fire tablet. He wears headphones as he uses the device.
How to set up a new Fire Kids tablet
Fire Kids tablets are extremely easy to get started with.
Read more

Customers can expect the items they order to arrive fast, saving countless trips to the store, allowing our customers the gift of time back that they can use to spend doing things that they love during these important milestones, like preparing for the first day of school. Plus, with Prime Student, college students can enjoy the same shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits of Prime for only $7.49—that’s 50% off the regular price—along with access to exclusive perks for college life.

Check out some of the best deals on tech and lunch essentials this week—and be sure to check back soon, as we’ll be highlighting new deals right here next week:

OtterBox FRE Series Waterproof Case

Image of Otterbox Waterproof phone case.

List Price: $99.95
Sale Price: $79.96 (20% discount)

Belkin Boost↑Charge™ Wireless Power Bank

Image of Belkin boost portable charger.

List Price: $49.99
Sale Price: $39.99 (20% discount)

Amazfir GTS 2e Smart Watch

Image of Amazon smart watch in pink.

List Price: $119.99
Sale Price: $99.99 (17% discount)

Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

Image of green Jabra Elite 7 earbuds.

List Price: $179.99
Sale Price: $109.99 (39% discount)

Google Pixel 7a – 128 GB

Image of Google Pixel 7a.
An image of a woman typing on her laptop with one hand and holding a credit card with the other on a purple background.
Pinterest, BuzzFeed, and more apps and websites will start to show Amazon Sponsored Product ads, making it easier to discover and buy relevant products
Sponsored Products make it easy for customers to move from inspiration to browsing or buying in just one or two clicks.
Read more

List Price: $499.00
Sale Price: $444.00 (11% discount)

Freshware Meal Prep Containers [15 pack]

Image of Freshware meal prep containers.

List Price: $13.99
Sale Price: $12.55 (10% discount)

OREO Cakesters Soft Snack Cakes

Image of Oreo Cakesters.

List Price: $18.00
Sale Price: $11.45 (36% discount)

Fit + Fresh Cool Coolers Slim, Reusable Ice Packs

Image of pink Fit+Fresh ice pack coolers.

List Price: $9.99
Sale Price: $7.06 (29% discount)

Naanle Professional Lunch Box Double Deck Tote

Image of pink Naanle lunch box with donuts, cats, and unicorns.

List Price: $19.99
Sale Price: $13.99 (30% discount)

Thermos Funtainer Kids Food Jar with Folding Spoon

Image of pink Thermos Funtainer with folding spoon.

List Price: $17.99
Sale Price: $12.60 (30% discount)

Be sure to take advantage of these amazing deals before they’re gone.

Next, check out 4 entertainment benefits you get with a Prime membership.