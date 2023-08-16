At Amazon, we aim to make customers’ lives better and easier, and a big part of how we do this is by helping customers find, discover, and buy anything they may want or need. More than a decade ago, Amazon introduced cost-per-click Sponsored Products ads in our store, with a focus on connecting customers and products through experiences that drive discovery and make it easier to shop.

We have continued to make Sponsored Products more helpful for customers and advertisers over time. We’ve invested in machine learning algorithms to continually improve ad relevance, broadened campaign targeting parameters from keywords to include product attributes, and enhanced advertiser bidding controls. We have also extended Sponsored Products beyond Amazon shopping results to other parts of our store where customers are looking for inspiration or comparison options, such as product pages. We know that customers discover products in many ways and in many places, and our work is never done.

We are excited to share that we’re starting down a new path in our Sponsored Products journey—extending Amazon selling partner campaigns to premium apps and websites, including Pinterest, BuzzFeed, Hearst Newspapers, Raptive, and Ziff Davis brands like Lifehacker and Mashable to name a few. We will start small, learn, and expand as we see meaningful opportunities to enable delightful discovery and shopping experiences.

Advertisers using Sponsored Products do not need to take any action to appear on these sites or apps. These Sponsored Products ads will automatically show up when we think a customer is likely to be interested in a product, based on relevant page context, the campaign, and cost-per-click parameters that sellers have already established.

As is the case today, all ads will link to the Amazon product page, making it simple for customers to move from inspiration to browsing or buying in just one or two clicks. Sponsored Products only appear when advertised items are in-stock, and include trusted Amazon shopping attributes such as Prime delivery promise, ratings, and accurate pricing information—helping customers make informed browsing and buying decisions even before they choose to click on an ad.

“Sponsored Products has always been about helping customers discover products they may love,” said Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president, Amazon Ads Products and Technology. “We’ve been building and evolving Sponsored Products in our store for more than 10 years, leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms to show advertising that’s highly relevant for customers, and therefore highly effective for the advertisers that choose to use it. We are excited to now apply what we’ve learned about connecting customers and products in meaningful ways to a range of great websites and apps.”

“Customers today are exploring products across a range of apps and websites, and we’re seeing advertisers successfully plan and execute digital advertising strategies by shifting their focus and success metrics to the customer,” said Guy Cohen, chief product officer at Skai, an enterprise level advertising intelligence agency. “Amazon’s latest innovation of its Sponsored Products ads enables our clients to achieve exactly that. The ability for advertisers to efficiently scale their reach with highly relevant advertising, while enabling them to track their performance holistically, and ultimately drive business impact through Amazon's store, is what most excites us about this.”

