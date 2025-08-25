One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in September:
Spotlight: ‘Hotel Costiera’
In this action-drama series arriving September 24, Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams), a half Italian former U.S. Marine, returns to Italy as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests, Daniel is on the trail of Alice, the owner’s daughter who disappeared a month earlier.
More Amazon Originals
‘The Runarounds’
September 1. This music drama series from the creators of Outer Banks follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band. The series stars real-life musicians like William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zende Murdock, and Jesse Golliher, and features original songs like “Funny How the Universe Works.”
‘Dish It Out’
September 5. In this 32-episode series, Tilly Ramsay, a passionate foodie and aspiring chef stepping out of her famous father’s shadow and into her own culinary adventures, takes viewers on a journey celebrating online trends and family favorite recipes.
‘Confidence Queen’
September 6. The upcoming Korean comedic caper series starring Park Min-young (Marry My Husband), Park Hee-soon (Squid Game), and Joo Jong-hyuk (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) follows a trio of clever swindlers who team up to take down corrupt villains through elaborate schemes in new episodes that release weekly.
‘The Girlfriend’
September 10. Based on Michelle Frances’s novel of the same name, this new psychological drama series follows Laura (Robin Wright), whose perfect life begins to unravel when she becomes convinced that her son’s girlfriend Cherry (Olivia Cooke) is hiding something.
‘Helluva Boss’
September 10. The first two seasons of the Hell-set animated series, previously released on YouTube, will premiere on Prime Video, along with a brand-new special episode, “Mission: Zero,” that follows the Immediate Murder Professionals as they plan their very first assassination.
‘Every Minute Counts’
September 12. The second season of Every Minute Counts (Cada Minuto Cuenta) chronicles the 24 hours since the massive earthquake in Mexico City: Nobody has heard from Dr. Ángel, the army has taken control of the general hospital, university students join volunteers searching for survivors, a journalist continues her search for foreign aid—all while an imminent aftershock is an increasing latent threat to demolish everything that has been rescued.
‘Larry the Cable Guy: It’s a Gift’
September 12. Filmed at the Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, Florida, this high-energy special features Larry the Cable Guy delivering fresh takes on everything from family life and aging to the everyday absurdities of modern living with outrageous humor and heartfelt moments.
‘Gen V’
September 17. School is back in session in the second season of the acclaimed spinoff set in the world of The Boys. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever, but parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes.
Live sports
- Wed Sept 3 at 8:05 p.m. ET: Houston Astros
- Wed Sept 10 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Detroit Tigers
- Wed Sept 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET: Minnesota Twins
- Fri Sept 5 at 8 p.m. ET: Racing Louisville FC vs. Portland Thorns
- Fri Sept 12 at 10 p.m. ET: San Diego Wave vs. Gotham FC
- Fri Sept 19 at 8 p.m. ET: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC
- Fri Sept 26 at 8 p.m. ET: KC Current vs. Chicago Stars FC
- Thu Sept 11 at 7 p.m. ET: Washington Commanders at Green Bay Packers
- Thu Sept 18 at 7 p.m. ET: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
- Thu Sept 25 at 7 p.m. ET: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
- Thu Sept 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics
- Thu Sept 4 at 10 p.m. ET: Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces
New episodes
Full list of what’s new
September 1
A Monster Calls (2017)
After Earth (2013)
Baby Mama (2008)
Blackhat (2015)
Burn After Reading (2008)
Casino (1995)
Chef (2014)
Children of Men (2007)
Crimson Peak (2015)
Death Wish (2018)
Death Wish 3 (1985)
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
Death Wish II (1982)
Friday Night Lights Seasons 1–5 (2006)
I See You (2019)
Identity Thief (2013)
Inherent Vice (2015)
Last Tango in Paris (1973)
Lifeforce (1985)
Machete Kills (2013)
Morbius (2022)
Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
Rain Man (1988)
Rumor Has It (2005)
Savages (2012)
Sisters (2015)
Somewhere in Time (1980)
The Boss Baby (2017)
The Bourne Identity (2002)
The Bourne Legacy (2012)
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
The Craft (1996)
The First Omen (2024)
The Great Escape (1963)
Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)
Winchester (2018)
