Key takeaways
- The final show of Bad Bunny’s No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency will be exclusively livestreamed on the Amazon Music app, Prime Video, and Twitch on September 20.
- The special performance marks the final show of his sold-out Puerto Rico residency and commemorates the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria.
- The concert launches a comprehensive initiative between Amazon and Bad Bunny spanning education, disaster relief, and economic development for Puerto Rico.
Bad Bunny is bringing his electrifying final performance from his sold-out Puerto Rico residency to screens worldwide. No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más (I Don’t Want to Leave Here: One More) will stream exclusively on Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Twitch, giving fans everywhere front-row access to this historic concert from San Juan’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on Saturday, September 20.
How to stream ‘No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más’ on Prime Video
The concert will stream live exclusively on the Amazon Music app, Prime Video, and Twitch on Saturday, September 20, at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). Prime members can watch at no additional cost as part of their membership.
The performance will stream free worldwide on the Amazon Music app, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch (@AmazonMusic), making this special event accessible to fans across the globe.
What is the final show of Bad Bunny’s residency?
Bad Bunny’s performance marks the final show of his No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency, which began July 11 and featured nine shows exclusively for Puerto Rico residents. This special concert, commemorating the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, represents the first worldwide broadcast from the residency.
What else should fans know about Bad Bunny’s collaboration with Amazon?
More than just a concert, this event launches a comprehensive collaboration between Amazon and Bad Bunny aimed at strengthening Puerto Rico’s communities through several initiatives:
- Education and technology: New initiatives will provide education programs, technology resources, and an enriched STEM curriculum for students and teachers. They will ensure continuous learning and community support, building on the ongoing work of Amazon, Fundación Rimas, and Fundación Good Bunny to advance education in Puerto Rico.
- Food delivery and agriculture support: Additional initiatives are slated to support farmers and improve access to fresh produce across the island.
- Economic development: A new “comPRa Local” (“Buy local”) storefront on Amazon.com will feature Puerto Rican products with an “Hecho en PR” (“Made in PR”) badge to support local businesses.
"Benito embodies the spirit of Puerto Rico, and together we're creating a celebration that transforms his passion for the island into real impact for its people," said Rocío Guerrero, director of music, Latin-Iberia, Amazon Music. "By combining music, Amazon technologies, commerce, and community programs at scale, we're engaging global audiences to this historic moment while strengthening Puerto Rican communities. We are incredibly proud of this multi-year collaboration, which turns the power of music into meaningful and lasting progress for the island."
Fans will also gain unprecedented access to Bad Bunny through exclusive content and merchandise. The celebration begins early as Bad Bunny takes over Platino, the flagship Latin playlist on Amazon Music, curating a comprehensive tribute to the island's vibrant musical legacy. Additionally, a limited-edition vinyl of Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which will include special photos of the residency, will be available for pre-order worldwide starting September 20, exclusively on the Amazon Music app.
Next, check out how to use Prime Video’s "Shop the Show" feature to discover more products from your favorite shows, movies, and more.
Trending news and stories
- A city in the palm of your hand: Exploring the intricate world of an Amazon Web Services chip
- How to watch the ‘Naked Gun’ franchise on Prime Video
- How Amazon's delivery drones make smart landing decisions in unexpected conditions
- Introducing Amazon Lens Live: Instant scanning, real-time product matches, and insights from Amazon's AI Shopping Assistant