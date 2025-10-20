In addition to my role as Amazon’s Chief Global Affairs & Legal Officer, I’m an avid reader—I always carry my Kindle. I’m also engaged in the creative industries as a novice movie producer, investing in films made by artists I respect who want to tell important stories. I’ve witnessed firsthand how digital innovation empowers the creative community across creation, distribution, and consumption, globally.
Here are some highlights from our inaugural Culture and Creative Industries Impact Report that underscore Amazon’s influence on culture worldwide.
1. Amazon empowers cultural creation to reach international audiences
Through Kindle Direct Publishing, we’ve enabled hundreds of thousands of independent authors outside the U.S. to reach global audiences. More than 2.8 million artists reach listeners worldwide through Amazon Music. And Prime Video delivers content in more than 250 languages, expanding access to audiences everywhere. These numbers—including over 500 original audiovisual titles with significant investments in local content across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific regions—reflect real opportunities for creators globally.
A French author finds readers in Japan. An Australian series can top charts in 165 countries. A German musician builds a global fanbase. We’re helping creators reach audiences far beyond their homes, enriching our shared human experience, while preserving and celebrating local traditions.
Amazon partners with local production companies, creators, and studios to develop original content showcasing diverse storytelling. We support emerging Indigenous writers in Canada, pioneer sustainable production in the UK, and propel international successes as Spain’s Culpables film franchise and Germany’s Maxton Hall television series. These aren’t just business relationships—they’re investments in creative economies.
2. Amazon enriches local economies where we operate
The creative industry is at a crucial juncture, facing both challenges and opportunities. While the space is evolving rapidly, we must ensure that digital transformation serves both creators and audiences. Amazon remains committed to supporting creative talent, expanding access, investing in infrastructure, and unlocking technology for creatives to do what they do more effectively and more creatively. By pairing technological innovation with respect for local creative communities, we’re helping build a more vibrant global landscape.
This includes local job creation; for example, according to a report by Media Partners Asia, the streaming industry in India generates approximately 170,000 direct and indirect jobs a year, which is projected to grow to around 280,000 jobs by 2028. And a single production such as The Rig, which films at the new FirstStage Studios in Scotland and employed more than 80% local crew, can drive everything from skills development to infrastructure investment and supplier engagement.
These investments can foster a vibrant ecosystem of local businesses and creative professionals, which also helps transform iconic filming locations into tourist destinations to drive economic development everywhere from Berkshire and Surrey in England (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) to Madya Pradesh in India (Gullak) to Pitigliano (Dinner Club) in Italy.
3. Amazon expands cultural access to diverse audiences
Where physical bookstores might be scarce or require long journeys to reach, digital services now provide immediate access to books, music, and entertainment. According to research from Oxford Economics, 60% to 65% of rural citizens in Europe report that e-commerce makes it easier to access books and e-books.
We see this with services like Audible, which is revolutionizing access to literature and cultural content through innovative audio, or Prime Video, which makes world-class live sporting events accessible to millions of fans despite barriers of geography or exclusivity.
In this report, we’ve compiled concrete examples that underscore how our approach strengthens local creatives ability to tell stories, while giving them a variety of global platforms. The data reinforces that thoughtful digital transformation can create lasting value for creators and consumers alike.
Learn more about Amazon’s commitment to creatives and read our inaugural 2025 Culture and Creative Industries Impact Report in full.
