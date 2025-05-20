Amazon Music is debuting a new AI-powered search experience that enhances music discovery on the Amazon Music app, turning each search into a chance to delve deeper into the world of your favorite artists.
Now, you’ll see AI-enhanced results with richer recommendations, including curated music collections to unlock deeper realms of discovery—plus you can use the search results as a launch pad to create AI-generated playlists that capture an artist’s magic. Powered by Amazon Bedrock, the feature launches in beta today to a subset of Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in the U.S., available on iOS in the Amazon Music app. This experimental feature includes results for many of your favorite artists today and will continue expanding to include more over time.
“This new feature is about transforming each search into a journey of musical discovery, and we’re thrilled to start introducing it to customers,” said Ryan Redington, General Manager of Amazon Music. “By leveraging AI to enhance search and discovery features, we’re making it easier for fans to dive deeper into the worlds of their favorite artists and find new ones they’ll love. This beta builds on our previous AI innovations and represents our ongoing commitment to connecting artists and fans in meaningful ways. We can’t wait to see how fans will use it to enhance how they're enjoying music on our service.”
For example, a search for Jelly Roll can now highlight his raw and emotional ballads and notable collaborations—including his “Save Me” duet with Lainey Wilson, or his Amazon Music Original with T-Pain “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” You might also discover a collection of other contemporary artists blending country and hip-hop.
If you’re a fan of Bad Bunny’s latest album Debí Tirar Más Fotos and want to learn more, a search may connect you with some of the influential artists who inspired his sound, highlight hit collabs with artists like Cardi B and Feid, or a collection of his fan-favorite, genre-blending tracks.
Want to dive more into BLACKPINK? With a simple search you might discover a collection of their earlier hits that defined the group’s signature sound, learn about the artists in the group who embarked on solo careers like JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA, or discover that the group has collaborated with the likes of Lady Gaga.
Here’s how to get started if you’re in the beta
- Download the latest version of the Amazon Music app on iOS.
- Tap the “FIND” button at the bottom of the screen and navigate to the search bar.
- Type in an artist’s name and tap “Search” on the keyboard.
- Tap “Explore” and let your musical adventure begin. You’ll see the new experience for a lot of your favorite artists today, and we’re expanding the list over time.
We’re introducing this search feature in beta to a select group of users to explore and share valuable feedback that will guide future development. As with any new technology, it’s continuously learning and evolving—much like the dynamic landscape of music itself.
