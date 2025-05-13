Prime Video unveiled an exciting lineup of content coming to the streaming platform at its annual upfront presentation on Monday at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.
These announcements included new series, movies, documentaries, and show renewals.
Prime Video, which comes with a Prime membership, is already home to a wide catalog of movies, documentaries, series, and live sports.
Here are all the announcements made Monday.
‘Fallout’ Season 2 and 3
The second season of Fallout will premiere in December, which will journey through the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Prime Video renewed the series for a third season.
Ella Purnell, Walter Goggins, and Aaron Moten will return in their lead roles for the series derived from the iconic video game.
‘Beast Games’ Seasons 2 and 3
Get ready for even more physical, mental, and social challenges from MrBeast. Prime Video renewed Beast Games for two more seasons of the reality competition show where 1,000 contestants competed for a $10 million cash prize.
‘Spider-Noir’ first look
Prime Video revealed a first look of Nicolas Cage in his suit for the live-action Spider-Noir series based on the Marvel comic. Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.
Aside from Cage, the Spider-Noir cast includes Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston.
‘Creed’ spinoff series ‘Delphi’
Michael B. Jordan returns to the world of Creed, this time behind the camera. Jordan will produce Prime Video’s new live-action series, Delphi, which will follow young boxers at Adonis Creed’s Delphi Boxing Academy under the tutelage of legacy trainer Little Duke.
The series is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo via their Outlier Society production company, alongside Winkler Films’ Irwin Winkler, David Winkler, and Charles Winkler.
‘Barbershop’ series
The new Barbershop series will be based on movie franchise of the same name. It will follow Travis “Trav” Porter (played by Jermaine Fowler), who hopes to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, a legendary barber at the iconic Chicago barbershop Calvin's.
Marshall Todd (Barbershop, Woke) is writing and executive producing the series with Max Searle (Neon, Dave) set as showrunner and executive producer.
‘Thursday Night Football’ holiday games
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Chicago Bears for Prime Video's third Black Friday Football game on November 28 in Week 13. Three weeks later, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas night, December 25, in Week 17.
The rest of the TNF schedule will be released Wednesday, May 14.
Serena Williams featured in unscripted docuseries on female CEOs
A new, untitled Prime Video docuseries will follow prominent female CEOs as they navigate the successes and challenges of both their professional and personal lives.
Serena Williams, Thalia Sodi, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman, and Isabela Grutman are among the CEOs featured in the series.
Williams and Caroline Currier from Nine Two Six Productions and Tara Long and Nadine Rajabi from Blink49 Studios will serve as executive producers.
'Elle' premiere update
Prime Video's Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, will premiere in summer 2026. It follows the origin story of Elle Woods and comes from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media.
'Oh. What. Fun.' premiere date
Prime Video announced that Oh. What. Fun., a holiday ensemble starring Michelle Pfeiffer as the Clauster family matriarch, will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on December 3.
Directed by Michael Showalter, the star-studded cast includes Denis Leary, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Dominic Sessa, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Danielle Brooks, with Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Joan Chen.
ACM Awards returns to Prime Video
The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards will remain on Prime Video for the next three years. The ACM Awards is the longest-running country music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in collaboration with Prime Video. The 60th year of the show streamed on Prime Video on May 8.
'American Gladiators' reboot
WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will host the action-packed U.S. reboot of the competition series American Gladiators for Prime Video.
The featured Gladiators on the upcoming series will range from professional bodybuilders, former D1 Athletes, Pro CrossFit Champions, and Pro Fitness Trainers from around the globe all ecstatic to put their abilities to the test.
Original seasons of the series are available to stream on newly launched American Gladiators’ FAST Channel on Prime Video FAST.
Untitled Terrell Owens documentary
This feature-length documentary on NFL Hall of Famer receiver traces the meteoric rise of one of the most talented, accomplished, and polarizing athletes of America’s most popular sport: Terrell Owens. It will examine his role as the preeminent “prima donna” wide receiver of his era, while catching up with Owens in present-day to see how he is evolving and discovering a new personal path forward.
The Home Team: New York Jets
The Home Team: New York Jets is a six-part documentary series that follows six New York Jets players and their partners—including defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker—throughout the 2024-25 regular season. The series will provide an authentic peek into the emotional journey these players and their families go on over the course of a 17-week NFL season.
Other upcoming movies and series announced
Prime Video announced another lineup of movies and series, which includes Blade Runner 2099, Young Sherlock, Off-Campus, The Man with the Bag, Play Dirty, Balls Up, Merv, and The Wrecking Crew.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Want to catch up on some of the best Prime Video movies and shows? Check out the huge selection that features a plethora of original content.
This includes shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross, as well as movies like Another Simple Favor, Holland, and G20.
Viewers can also access programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, read more about how you can search and buy products related to the content you watch on Prime Video with Amazon's new "Shop the Show" feature.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon unveils 7 new robots powering faster, safer deliveries: Go inside our most innovative delivery station yet
- Introducing Vulcan: Amazon's first robot with a sense of touch
- This new AI tech will make sorting packages easier for Amazon's delivery station employees
- 15 photos from Project Kuiper's first launch of low Earth orbit satellites