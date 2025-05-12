Prime Video has ordered the new series Delphi, the first live-action extension of the Creed universe, focusing on young boxers at the Delphi gym.
The announcement was made during Amazon’s annual upfront presentation on May 12 in New York City.
A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.
“Expanding the captivating Creed universe for our global Prime Video audience is a dream come true,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Showrunner Marco Ramirez and executive producer Michael B. Jordan are crafting something exceptional for both longtime fans of the Creed franchise and newcomers alike.”
Marco Ramirez will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series. The show is also executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo via their Outlier Society production company, alongside Winkler Films’ Irwin Winkler, David Winkler, and Charles Winkler.
Jordan and Outlier Society previously produced Creed III, which Jordan directed and starred in. The film received stellar reviews and grossed $275 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing entry in the franchise and achieving the highest domestic opening for a sports movie ever.
Outlier Society is currently in production on a reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon Films, in which Jordan will direct and star in, as well as The Greatest, a television series about the life of Muhammad Ali, also for Prime Video. The company’s development slate includes a TV adaptation of Fourth Wing, the fantasy best seller by Rebecca Yarros.
Delphi will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
