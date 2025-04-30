One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
See what’s being added to Prime Video in May:

Spotlight: ‘Another Simple Favor’

On May 1, in the follow-up to A Simple Favor, Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri for Emily’s extravagant nuptials to an old-money Italian businessman. Director Paul Feig returns, along with Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin, who reprise their roles from the original film.
A split image of several images from films. One is Tom Cruise in pilot's gear looking off into the distance in a scene from Top Gun: Maverick. Another is a military Jeep driving in a sandy landscape with several soldiers riding along and a flag flying from the top. Another is a cowboy riding a horse through a green area with a herd of cattle behind him.

More Amazon Originals

‘David Spade: Dandelion’

About Amazon Inline-DVSP_S1_UT_101_10122024_CONTRO_00008
May 6. In his Prime Video stand-up comedy debut (and his first special since 2022), the former Saturday Night Live cast member opines on the perils of flying, charity auctions, and more.

‘Octopus!’

Octopus!
May 8. This two-part documentary, narrated and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is a story about being murdered by your lover, getting lost in Mexico, finding a unicorn, a competitive quilter, Tracy Morgan, and exploring our connection with a possible alien.

‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All’

About Amazon Inline-MM_AMAZON_ASSET
May 9. Following a high-profile breakup, Molly-Mae Hague takes viewers behind the headlines to adapt to the challenges of motherhood while preparing to launch Maebe, her biggest business venture to date.

‘The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg’

SMIW_S1_KeyArt_Hero_PRE_2x3_OnPlatform_Final_PV_VESPUCCI_en-CA
May 9. Narrated and produced by Will Arnett, this documentary, which is streaming in Canada, chronicles the extraordinary true story of Steve Vogelsang, a charismatic former sports anchor who transformed from local celebrity to bank robber.

‘Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop’

KPOP_2025_Static2x3_Main_2000x3000_PRE_PV_FINAL_en-US_PRICO
May 13. This feature documentary chronicles the enthralling life of the bold visionary whose work put his country on the map, sparked a global movement, and continues to define an era.

‘Overcompensating’

About Amazon Inline-OVRC_S1_FG_00055223_Still086_3000
May 15. A joint production with A24, this ensemble comedy follows the college adventures of Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, and Carmen, an outsider who desperately wants to fit in.

‘Motorheads’

About Amazon Inline-MHDS_S1_UT_240501_LANSAB_00004RC_CROP_f_3000
May 20. Set in a once thriving Rust Belt town, Motorheads, starring Ryan Phillippe as a former NASCAR mechanic who owns an auto repair shop, is an adrenaline-filled story of unlikely friends with a mutual love of street racing.

‘Earnhardt’

Earnhardt - Tease Art 3840x2160
May 22. The four-part documentary series explores the legendary racing career and complex family dynamics of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, featuring rare archival footage, thrilling races, and emotionally revealing interviews from his children, rivals, and closest friends.

‘Clarkson’s Farm’

About Amazon Inline-Alan_Townsend_Gerald_Cooper_Annie_Gray_Jeremy_Clarkson_Lisa_Hogan_Kaleb_Cooper_Charlie_IrelandClarkson's_Farm_series_4_(Ellis_O'Brien_Prime_Video)__3000
May 23. In the highly anticipated fourth season of Clarkson’s Farm, Jeremy Clarkson and his team navigate new challenges, ambitious projects, and hilarious moments at Diddly Squat Farm as they face obstacles including derelict buildings, red tape, and a picnic site with a colorful past.

‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
May 27. From executive producers Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne, the second season of the animated series follows daring surgeons (and inseparable best friends) Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak, who frequently risk everything to take on the most dangerous cases in the universe.

‘The Better Sister’

About Amazon Inline-BESI_S1_UT_240723_WHIJOJ_00266R_3000
May 29. Based on the novel by Alafair Burke, this eight-episode thriller chronicles the relationship between Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive who lives a picturesque life with her family, and Nicky (Elizabeth Banks), who struggles to make ends meet and stay clean, as tragedy reunites the sisters.

‘Good Boy’

GOOD BOY hero
May 31. Blending comedy, action, crime, and romance, the multigenre series will release weekly episodes about a ragtag team of former Olympians who become police officers to take down the forces behind a large crime group.
About Amazon Inline-MTG_S2_Lebron_Nash_1_Lead

Live sports


NASCAR


  • Sun May 25 at 6 p.m. ET: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

New York Yankees


  • Wed May 7 at 7:05 p.m. ET: San Diego Padres
  • Wed May 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET: Texas Rangers

NWSL


  • Fri May 2 at 8 p.m. ET: Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC
  • Fri May 9 at 8 p.m. ET: Racing Louisville FC vs. Gotham FC
  • Fri May 16 at 8 p.m. ET: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current
  • Fri May 23 at 10 p.m. ET: Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit

ONE Championship


  • Fri May 2 at 9 p.m. ET: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II

Premier Boxing Champions


  • Sat May 31 at 8 p.m. ET: Caleb Plant vs. Armando Reséndiz; Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna

WNBA


  • Thu May 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream
  • Thu May 29 at 8 p.m. ET: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

Music

May 8. Reba McEntire hosts the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, which airs live on Prime Video from Frisco, Texas. The ceremony will feature performances by Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, and more.
Amazon Music

New episodes

Leverage: Redemption Season 3

Full list of what’s new

May 1
Agent Cody Banks (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)
All the Money in the World (2017)
Animal House (1978)
Are We There Yet? (2005)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Because I Said So (2007)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Body of Lies (2008)
Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
Born on the Fourth of July (1989)
Cinderella Man (2005)
Coogan’s Bluff (1968)
Dante’s Peak (1997)
Death Wish (2018)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)
Earthquake (1974)
Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)
Fury (2014)
Gattaca (1997)
Get on Up (2014)
Her (2014)
Heroes (1977)
How High (2001)
In the Heat of the Night (1967)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
Jarhead (2005)
Jersey Boys (2014)
John Q (2002)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Loving (2016)
Mallrats (1995)
Overboard (1987)
Play Misty tor Me (1971)
R.I.P.D. - Rest in Peace Department (2013)
Ray (2004)
Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)
Space Cowboys (2000)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Beguiled (1971)
The Exorcist (1973)
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
Traffic (2001)
Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)
White House Down (2013)
You’ve Got Mail (1998)
May 5
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
May 6
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)
May 27
September 5 (2024)
The Fire Inside (2024)
For more info, visit Prime Video.

