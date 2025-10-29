The epic tale of the 11th century clash between William, Duke of Normandy, and Harold, Earl of Wessex, is coming to the U.S., exclusively on Prime Video on November 1.
Find out more about King & Conqueror, a sweeping historical drama from CBS Studios in association with the BBC.
What is ‘King & Conqueror’ about?
King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country—and a continent—for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea.
Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown.
How to stream ‘King & Conqueror’ on Prime Video
King & Conqueror will be available to stream on Saturday, November 1, on Prime Video in the U.S., which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. The series comprises eight 60-minute episodes. Prime is available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive deals and discounts.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘King & Conqueror’?
In addition to James Norton (Happy Valley) as Harold, Earl of Wessex, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) as William, Duke of Normandy, King & Conqueror also stars Clémence Poésy (Tenet) as Matilda, Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands) as Edith Swanneck, Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky) as King Edward, Juliet Stevenson (Bend It Like Beckham) as Lady Emma, Jean-Marc Barr (Europa) as King Henry, and Luther Ford (The Crown) as Tostig.
Executive producers include Michael Robert Johnson, James Norton, Kitty Kaletsky, Baltasar Kormákur, Robert Taylor, Dave Clarke, Richard Halliwell, Ed Clarke, Robert Jones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Lindsey Martin.
The series is produced by Rabbit Track Pictures, The Development Partnership, Shepherd Content, RVK Studios and CBS Studios, in association with the BBC.
What else is on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other historical epics on Prime Video like The Crusaders, Centurion, The Tudors, and more.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, and live events—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies, licensed fan favorites, and Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports. Prime members in the U.S. can share many benefits, including Prime Video, with Amazon Family.
Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment, as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not can access programming via Prime Video subscriptions such as Paramount+, MGM+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, FOX One, and Crunchyroll, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, rent or buy titles, and enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access, and watch and shop their favorite titles with the fan-fueled shopping experience Shop the Show.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon’s new AI-powered shopping feature ‘Help Me Decide’ makes it easy to quickly pick the right product
- 3 ways Amazon is supporting creative industries in the digital age
- What is ‘Amazon Music Live’? Here’s everything you need to know.
- How to use Buy with Prime to get fast, free delivery beyond Amazon