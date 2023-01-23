The movie centers on a couple (Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel) who invite family and friends to their island destination wedding. When their guests are taken hostage, the bride and groom are forced out of their comfort zone, becoming reluctant action heroes who must outwit the bad guys and save the day.

The film is directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect, Sisters) and also stars Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, American Pie), Lenny Kravitz (Precious, The Hunger Games), Cheech Marin (The War with Grandpa, From Dusk Till Dawn), D’Arcy Carden (A League Of Their Own, Barry), Sonia Braga (Wonder, Kiss of the Spider Woman), Callie Hernandez (The Flight Attendant), and Selena Tan (Crazy Rich Asians).

How to watch 'Shotgun Wedding' on Prime Video

Shotgun Wedding will be available on Prime Video starting on January 27.

