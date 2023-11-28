Prime Video has released the first images from the highly anticipated new series, Fallout, which will premiere exclusively on April 12, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The series is based on the popular video game Fallout which is set 200 years after the apocalypse. The story follows a community of people living in luxury fallout shelters who are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and they’re shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Get a first look at the world of Fallout below, and keep reading for all the information we can share about the cast and production so far.

Which Fallout characters have been announced so far?

Ella Purnell plays “Lucy”

Lucy is an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. Her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones.

Aaron Moten plays “Maximus”

A young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in a militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood's mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland, and will do anything to further their goals.

Walton Goggins plays “The Ghoul”

The Ghoul survives the wasteland as a Bounty Hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

Kyle MacLachlan plays “Overseer Hank”

Hank is the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He is eager to change the world for the better.

Who is in the cast of Fallout?

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), and Aaron Moten (Emancipation). The series cast includes Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Who is producing the series?

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Nolan directed the first three episodes. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

How can I watch Fallout?

Fallout will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, exclusively on Prime Video starting April 12, 2024. Prime Video is one of the many benefits included with Prime membership. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up or start a free 30-day trial.

When will there be more updates?

We’ll be sharing more updates and sneak peeks soon. Stay tuned for more, and be sure to follow Prime Video on social for the latest.



