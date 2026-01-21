Key takeaways
- Season 4 of Invincible premieres in March 2026 exclusively on Prime Video.
- New villains include Thragg (Lee Pace), Dinosaurus (Matthew Rhys), and Universa (Danai Gurira).
- A fifth season has already been announced.
The animated superhero series returns with higher stakes as Mark Grayson/Invincible faces dangerous new villains like Thragg, Dinosaurus, and Universa. Season 4 promises to test the limits of Earth’s mightiest heroes like never before.
Check out the first-look images for Season 4 throughout this story.
Based on the award-winning comic-book series co-created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, the show has become one of Prime Video’s most popular animated series since its 2021 debut.
Here’s everything you need to know about Invincible Season 4, including information about the plot, the cast, and how to stream the series.
How to stream ‘Invincible’ on Prime Video
Invincible streams exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. Season 4 premieres in March, with the exact premiere date yet to be announced. The first three seasons are available now.
Prime Video is included in an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers additional, discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership—including free delivery on more than 300 million items, exclusive deals, and savings for eligible members—at only 50% of the cost.
Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 a month, or $69 a year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 a month.
Who stars in ‘Invincible’?
Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons. The show’s cast also includes Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise.
Season 4 introduces new cast members Lee Pace, Matthew Rhys, and Danai Gurira.
What happens in ‘Invincible’ Season 4?
Season 4 unleashes chaos as Mark Grayson/Invincible (Yeun) and the rest of the show’s heroes battle dangerous new villains that include Thragg (Pace), Dinosaurus (Rhys), and Universa (Gurira).
While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves, setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever. With the stakes and threats raised even higher this season, Invincible, Atom Eve (Jacobs), and the Guardians of the Globe must save the world.
Will there be more seasons of ‘Invincible’?
Yes. A fifth season has already been announced.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
There are plenty of other Amazon Original series as well, like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and Fallout. For fans of animated series, Prime Video also offers Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Hazbin Hotel, and Helluva Boss.
Programming from partners such as HBO Max, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ are also available via Prime Video subscriptions, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) channels.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video’s “Shop the Show” feature to discover products from your favorite content.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon's Thank My Driver feature: How it works and how you can show appreciation all year long
- Amazon Leo to add 32 satellites with first Arianespace launch on Ariane 6 rocket
- 5 things to know about Peter DeSantis, Amazon's new leader for AGI, chips, and quantum computing
- How to watch ‘The Night Manager’ Season 2 on Prime Video