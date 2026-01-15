Key takeaways
- Fallout Shelter will premiere exclusively on Prime Video with 10 episodes.
- Fallout Shelter drops contestants into an immersive world across a series of escalating challenges for a huge cash prize.
- The series will be produced by Studio Lambert, which is behind The Traitors, Squid Game: The Challenge, and Undercover Boss.
Prime Video today announced that it has greenlit Fallout Shelter, a major new unscripted competition series inspired by the award-winning and globally beloved Fallout universe.
How to watch ‘Fallout Shelter’
Fallout Shelter will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide as part of Amazon MGM Studios’ expanding global slate of premium unscripted series, extending the studio’s bold storytelling across genres and formats while further growing the Fallout universe for fans around the world.
How does ‘Fallout Shelter’ work?
Set inside Vault-Tec’s bomb-proof vaults, Fallout Shelter drops a diverse group of contestants into an immersive, high-stakes world inspired by the games’ signature dark humor, retro-futurism, and post-apocalyptic survival storytelling. Across a series of escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas, and moral crossroads, contestants must prove their ingenuity, teamwork, and resilience as they compete for safety, power, and ultimately a huge cash prize.
The new series will blend large-scale challenges with deeply social, psychological, and narrative-driven gameplay, staying true to the tone, world-building, and choice-driven ethos that have defined Fallout for over 25 years. It joins a varied line up of games and entertainment, including the hit television series airing now, along with the online multiplayer game Fallout 76, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition, and the Fallout Shelter mobile game.
Who is the creative team behind ‘Fallout Shelter’?
Fallout Shelter is produced by Studio Lambert in co-production with Kilter Films, and in association with Amazon MGM Studios and Bethesda Game Studios. Executive producers include Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Toni Ireland, Stephen Yemoh, Stephen Lovelock, and Amina Badresingh for Studio Lambert with Abi Lambrinos as executive in charge of production; Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films; James Altman and Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios.
