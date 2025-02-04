The hit action series Reacher is gearing up for its third season on Prime Video. Alan Ritchson is back in the titular role as a military-trained drifter traveling the country, out to make the world a little better by solving one crime at a time.
Based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series, the show adapts one book per season, following Reacher as he finds himself wrapped up in a new crime or conspiracy to solve. Season 3, an adaptation from showrunner Nick Santora of the seventh novel, Persuader, finds Reacher tossed into a criminal conspiracy wherein he must help rescue an undercover DEA informant and confront his own past.
The first two seasons of Reacher are streaming now exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Season 3 premieres on February 20.
Here’s who’s who in the cast:
Alan Ritchson (Reacher)
Ritchson stars as former U.S. Army military police major Jack Reacher. After leading an elite investigations unit during his military tenure, Reacher now roams the U.S. from city to city, usually traveling by bus and living off his monthly Army stipend with only the bare essentials.
In the books, the character of Jack Reacher is an imposing figure, and Ritchson looks the part. The 6′3″, 240-pound actor fully embodies the role, be it by body-slamming assassins or setting off a car’s airbags with nothing more than a well-placed kick.
Before landing the role of Reacher, Ritchson showed off his versatility with roles in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, the football comedy Blue Mountain State, the gritty superhero drama Titans, and the sci-fi grindhouse thriller Blood Drive. (In fact, you can check out an actor’s filmography via Prime Video’s interactive X-Ray feature, which you can conveniently access right in the app.)
Maria Sten (Frances Neagley)
Sten plays Frances Neagley, one of the few characters who has appeared over all three seasons of Reacher. Her character had previously served in the Army with Reacher on his 110th Special Investigations Unit, and now is a brilliant tracker working as a private investigator. Neagley is a confidante of Reacher’s whom he will call when he needs help, and arguably knows him better than anyone.
Along with her role in Reacher, Sten has had a genre-friendly career, with roles in the horror series Channel Zero and the science-fiction series Swamp Thing.
Anthony Michael Hall (Zachary Beck)
Like most seasons of Reacher, much of the cast in Season 3 includes fresh faces, including a new antagonist: Zachary Beck, a formidable and successful businessman, a single father to Richard, and the operator of rug import company Bizarre Bazaar, which plays a central role in the illegal operation Reacher is investigating in Season 3.
Hall starred in beloved 1980s comedies like The Breakfast Club and Weird Science, and has had a lengthy career, including roles in The Dead Zone, Halloween Kills, among dozens of other credits. Hall also appears in the Amazon Original series Bosch: Legacy, whose third season premieres March 27.
Johnny Berchtold (Richard Beck)
Berchtold plays Zachary Beck’s son Richard, 20, an artistic college student. During his teenage years, he was the victim of a traumatic kidnapping that left him mutilated.
Olivier Richters (Paulie)
There are few actors who can make Ritchson’s Reacher look small, but in Season 3, they’ve found someone more than capable of pulling it off. The 7′2″ Richters, known as “The Dutch Giant” in his bodybuilding days, has signed on for the role of Paulie, a bodyguard who served in the U.S. Army working for Zachary Beck.
Outside of his bodybuilding career, Richters has also popped up in action films including Black Widow and The King’s Man.
Sonya Cassidy (Susan Duffy)
The new character Susan Duffy, played by Sonya Cassidy, is described as an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.
Roberto Montesinos (Guillermo Villanueva)
Guillermo Villanueva, a new character played by Montesinos, is a DEA agent who is nearing retirement and crosses paths with Reacher’s investigation. Villanueva is also a mentor and father figure to Susan Duffy.
Brian Tee (Quinn)
Veteran action star Brian Tee has signed on for the role of Quinn, another new character in Season 3. He’s described as a former lieutenant colonel who was investigated by Reacher a decade ago for selling national secrets.
Tee, who appeared on the Amazon Original series Expats, has had roles in The Wolverine, Jurassic World, and Chicago Med.
Daniel David Stewart (Steven Elliot)
Rounding out the DEA team that will be working around Reacher, Stewart is taking on the role of agent Steven Eillot, a clean-cut rookie in the DEA.
