One of the best perks of an Amazon Prime membership is its massive streaming library: everything from acclaimed Amazon MGM Studios films and series to live sports and more on Prime Video.
Black History Month
Whether it’s February or any other month, our Culture Rated collection is your go-to for stories that matter year-round. Check out our full lineup, and get ready to be entertained, inspired, and absolutely hooked.
‘Relationship Goals’
February 4. When brilliant TV producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show, her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) swoops in to compete for the same position. He claims he’s a changed man, transformed by the wisdom of the New York Times best-selling book Relationship Goals. As her tight-knit circle of friends dive into the same life-changing book, they all begin to rediscover their aim in love. Yet Leah, laser-focused on breaking through the glass ceiling, isn't ready to believe in finding love—even as her undeniable chemistry with her ex threatens to reignite old flames.
‘Cross’
February 6. Season 2 of Cross pushes the series into a bolder, more dangerous chapter as billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat—one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) and FBI agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’s partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.
‘Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association’
February 12. This documentary explores the league’s foundational influence on the modern NBA and its lasting contributions to the sport. The film features interviews with prominent players and figures who shaped the ABA era, providing firsthand accounts of the league’s innovation and cultural significance. Through archival footage and expert analysis, Soul Power delivers an authoritative look at one of basketball's most transformative periods.
‘The CEO Club’
February 23.The CEO Club follows a group of trailblazing female CEOs—including Serena Williams, Thalia, Dee Hilfiger, Loren Ridinger, Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman, and Isabela Grutman—as they navigate the triumphs and challenges of both their professional and personal lives. Redefining what it means to lead in today’s world, these women enter the next phase of their careers with confidence and clarity forged by life experiences.
‘The Gray House’
February 26. From producers Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, this eight-episode series focuses on the true story of a group of unsung women who operate deep inside the corridors of Confederate power and transform an underground railroad into an effective underground spy network, risking life and liberty.
More Prime Originals
‘Fabian und Die mörderische Hochzeit’ (‘Fabian and the Deadly Wedding’)
February 6. In this thrilling murder mystery comedy packed with dark secrets, hapless con artist Fabian crashes a quirky winter wedding, planning to steal a valuable gift meant for the bride. But when a murder disrupts his scheme, Fabian finds himself unexpectedly drawn into solving the mystery.
‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision’
February 6. The documentary will tell the story of His Majesty The King’s lifelong commitment to the philosophy of harmony and the environment, urging viewers to protect our planet and create a more sustainable future for the next generation. Academy Award winner Kate Winslet narrates this journey through the King’s Foundation’s vital work.
‘LOL: Se Rir, Já Era!’
February 6. The latest iteration of LOL: Last One Laughing Brazil is back for the season of seasons: 10 of the top stars who have ever been in the competition return for the biggest comedy battle of all time. Whoever laughs gets a yellow card, and if they laugh again, a red card. This special season is hosted by Fábio Porchat while Tom Cavalcante stars as a competitor.
‘Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix’
February 13. The six-part docuseries will follow Jesy Nelson as she embarks on the most transformative journey yet: motherhood. With her life in the public eye for over a decade as one-fourth of the global pop phenomenon Little Mix, Jesy has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
‘Love Me Love Me’
February 13. In this new English-language film, June (Mia Jenkins) moves to Milan for a fresh start after her brother’s deathand enrolls at an elite international school, where she finds comfort in dating Will (Luca Melucci), the school’s perfect honor student. But her fragile stability is shaken by a volatile rivalry with his best friend James (Pepe Barroso), turning resentment into irresistible attraction and forcing June to choose between safety and a love that challenges everything she thought she wanted.
’56 Days’
February 18. The series follows Oliver (Avan Jogia) and Ciara (Dove Cameron), who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body—brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him?
’The Bluff’
February 25. When her tranquil life on a remote island is shattered by the return of her vengeful former captain, a skilled ex-pirate (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) must confront her bloody past and unleash her deadly talents to save her family from a ruthless siege (Karl Urban).
’Final Siren: Inside the AFL’
February 27. The four-part docuseries follows six of the game’s biggest names—Marcus Bontempelli, Nat Fyfe, Max Gawn, Toby Greene, Touk Miller, and Dayne Zorko—as aging bodies, public doubt, online abuse, injuries, suspensions, and fierce rivalries threaten to derail what could be their shot at premiership glory.
‘Man on the Run’
February 27. This documentary takes viewers on an intimate journey through Paul McCartney’s extraordinary life following the breakup of the Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife Linda. From Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville, the film chronicles the arc of McCartney’s solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade.
Live sports
- Thu Feb 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
- Thu Feb 5 at 10 p.m. ET: Philadelphia Sixers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Fri Feb 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET: New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Fri Feb 6 at 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Sat Feb 7 at 6 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks vs. Sann Antonio Spurs
- Thu Feb 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Thu Feb 12 at 10 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Thu Feb 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks
- Thu Feb 19 at 10 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
- Thu Feb 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic
- Thu Feb 26 at 10 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Sat Feb 28 at 3 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat
- Mon Feb 2 at 7 p.m. ET: South Bay Lakers vs. Osceola Magic
- Sat Feb 7 at 9 p.m. ET: Raptors 905 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Mon Feb 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Salt Lake City Stars vs. Maine Celtics
- Fri Feb 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Raptors 905 vs. Windy City Bulls
- Fri Feb 20 at 10 p.m. ET: Long Island Nets vs. San Diego Clippers
- Sat Feb 21 at 6 p.m. ET: Maine Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Blue
- Sat Feb 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET: South Bay Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Blue
- Mon Feb 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks
- Fri Feb 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET: Valley Suns vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Fri Feb 27 at 10 p.m. ET: San Diego Clippers vs. Santa Cruz Warriors
- Sat Feb 28 at 8 p.m. ET: Stockton Kings vs. South Bay Lakers
- Fri Feb 6 at 7:30 a.m. ET: TBD
- Fri Feb 13 at 7:30 a.m. ET: TBD
- Fri Feb 13 at 9 p.m. ET: Jackie Buntan vs. Stella Hemetsberger
- Fri Feb 20 at 7:30 a.m. ET: TBD
- Fri Feb 27 at 7:30 a.m. ET: TBD
- Wed Feb 4 at 7 p.m. PT: Los Angeles Kings
- Wed Feb 25 at 5 p.m. PT: Dallas Stars
- Thu Feb 26 at 5 p.m. PT: St. Louis Blues
- Sat Feb 28 at 7 p.m. PT: Vancouver Canucks
New episodes
- Beast Games Season 2
- Fallout Season 2
- Good Sports Season 1
- Judy Justice Season 4
- The Night Manager Season 2
Full list of what’s new
February 1
50 First Dates (2004)
Baby Boom (1987)
Back to School (1986)
Bandits (2001)
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Big Daddy (1999)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Charlie's Angels (2000)
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
Click (2006)
Colors 1988)
Daylight (1996)
Dear John (2010)
Earthquake (1974)
Fargo (1996)
Funny People (2009)
Gamer (2009)
Hercules (2014)
Hoodlum (1997)
Hook (1991)
Into the Blue (2005)
La La Land (2016)
Leap Year (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
No Way Out (1987)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)
P.S. I Love You (2007)
Play Misty for Me (1971)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rumble Fish (1983)
Searching (2018)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
Shocker (1989)
Sisu (2023)
Slap Shot (1977)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)
The Andromeda Strain (1971)
The Beguiled (2017)
The Beguiled (1971)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Eiger Sanction (1975)
The Funhouse (1981)
The Grey (2012)
The Other Guys (2010)
The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
The Vow (2012)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Waterworld (1995)
What's the Worst that Could Happen? (2001)
50 First Dates (2004)
Baby Boom (1987)
Back to School (1986)
Bandits (2001)
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Big Daddy (1999)
Blue Velvet (1986)
Charlie's Angels (2000)
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
Click (2006)
Colors 1988)
Daylight (1996)
Dear John (2010)
Earthquake (1974)
Fargo (1996)
Funny People (2009)
Gamer (2009)
Hercules (2014)
Hoodlum (1997)
Hook (1991)
Into the Blue (2005)
La La Land (2016)
Leap Year (2010)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
No Way Out (1987)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)
P.S. I Love You (2007)
Play Misty for Me (1971)
Robocop (1987)
Robocop (2014)
Robocop 2 (1990)
Robocop 3 (1993)
Rumble Fish (1983)
Searching (2018)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
Shocker (1989)
Sisu (2023)
Slap Shot (1977)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984)
The Andromeda Strain (1971)
The Beguiled (2017)
The Beguiled (1971)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Eiger Sanction (1975)
The Funhouse (1981)
The Grey (2012)
The Other Guys (2010)
The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
The Vow (2012)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Waterworld (1995)
What's the Worst that Could Happen? (2001)
Trending news and stories