As part of our ongoing commitment to fully funding the infrastructure needed to power our operations, Amazon has worked with the local utility, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), to ensure we pay 100% of the costs associated with our new data center campus in Louisiana. This includes covering all expenses for new energy infrastructure and upgrades required to serve the data centers, which also strengthens overall grid reliability for all SWEPCO customers. In addition, Amazon has invested in solar energy projects in Louisiana, bringing up to 200 MW of new carbon-free energy onto the grid, helping to increase overall energy supply and support long-term electricity affordability across the region.