Key takeaways
- Amazon plans to invest $12 billion in Louisiana for new data center campuses.
- The project creates 540 full-time data center jobs and supports 1,710 additional positions.
- Amazon plans to invest up to $400 million in local water infrastructure for the campuses.
- A $250,000 community fund will support STEM education and local projects in the region.
- Amazon pays for its own energy and utility infrastructure, helping meet growing demand while protecting ratepayers.
Amazon today announced plans to invest $12 billion in northwest Louisiana to build state-of-the-art data center campuses that will support cloud computing technologies. The development represents a coordinated, multi-site investment across Caddo and Bossier Parishes, designed to support regional economic activity.
This planned investment is expected to create 540 full-time jobs at the Amazon data centers, plus support 1,710 additional full-time equivalent positions in the community overall. These opportunities include electricians, HVAC technicians, project engineers, network specialists, operations managers, security specialists, among others.
Amazon is committed to ensuring the communities where we operate are better because we're there.
We do this by creating jobs with competitive pay and benefits, operating fulfillment and data centers responsibly, and actively supporting local communities. To date, Amazon has created over 1 million jobs, launched more than 700 carbon-free energy projects, and invested over $3.6 billion in affordable housing initiatives.
As part of our ongoing commitment to fully funding the infrastructure needed to power our operations, Amazon has worked with the local utility, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), to ensure we pay 100% of the costs associated with our new data center campus in Louisiana. This includes covering all expenses for new energy infrastructure and upgrades required to serve the data centers, which also strengthens overall grid reliability for all SWEPCO customers. In addition, Amazon has invested in solar energy projects in Louisiana, bringing up to 200 MW of new carbon-free energy onto the grid, helping to increase overall energy supply and support long-term electricity affordability across the region.
“Amazon is making a long-term commitment to Louisiana because our state delivers—prime sites, strong infrastructure and a skilled, hard-working workforce ready to support the next generation of technological innovation,” Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said. “Investments of this magnitude put Louisiana at the center of operations relied on across the country and connect our communities to jobs that power how Americans live, work and do business.”
“Amazon's $12 billion investment in northwest Louisiana will build next-generation data center campuses to support AI and cloud computing, ensuring opportunities for local communities," said David Zapolsky, Amazon's Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer. "We're creating hundreds of high-paying jobs and making substantial investments in local infrastructure to serve customers. We're grateful for our strong partnerships with local leaders and proud to deepen our commitment to Louisiana."
Creating good jobs and economic opportunity
This project marks a transformational moment for the regional economy and is projected to generate tens of millions of dollars in new revenue for local governments, providing sustainable funding for essential services, schools, and infrastructure improvements that will benefit residents for generations to come.
The announcement builds on Amazon's growing Louisiana presence. In the Shreveport area, Amazon opened an advanced robotics fulfillment center in 2024 employing over 2,000 people and a new delivery station in 2025 that is supporting fast delivery to local customers. In total, Amazon’s Louisiana footprint includes:
- 4 fulfillment and sortation centers
- 7 delivery stations
- 7 Whole Foods Market locations
- Solar energy investments generating up to 200 MW—equivalent to powering 44,000 Louisiana homes
“Amazon’s continued investment in northwest Louisiana, alongside STACK Infrastructure, is transformational, building upon our region’s strength as a destination for innovation and technology,” said Justyn Dixon, Economic Development Director of the North Louisiana Economic Development Partnership. “Now we are bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs, millions in tax revenue for our schools, and proof that northwest Louisiana competes on the global stage. When we compete and win as one region, we create jobs, strengthen families, and build long-term prosperity.”
Amazon is partnering with STACK Infrastructure, the developer and owner of the campuses, to lead the construction and development of the data center facilities. STACK anticipates this project will support up to 1,500 construction jobs, creating significant opportunities for local contractors, skilled trades and suppliers throughout the region.
“STACK is proud to partner with Amazon, the State of Louisiana, and local stakeholders to responsibly develop the digital infrastructure supporting this significant expansion,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Executive Officer, STACK Americas. “This development reflects our commitment to investing at scale in ways that support long-term operations, strengthen local systems, and contribute to sustained regional growth.”
Building and operating responsibly
The data center campuses will use only verified surplus water, which is water that exceeds what the community requires for current needs. By limiting the usage to a portion of this surplus, the project ensures no strain on local water supplies.
In this region's climate, water is anticipated to be used to cool the data centers for less than 13% of the year, only requiring water during peak summer temperatures. For the other 87% of the year, the data centers use natural air from the outside and push it directly to the servers for cooling. This approach reduces electricity demand by 25-35% at the same time when the grid experiences peak summer loads and regional power demand is at its highest.
As part of this project, Amazon is investing in local water and sewer infrastructure to responsibly source this water. Amazon has plans to invest up to $400 million in public water infrastructure to support the site and enhance system efficiency and strengthen resilience.
Additionally, Amazon is actively working with partners to develop water-positive programs that will return more water than we use to the local watershed by 2030. This commitment is part of Amazon Web Services’ global goal to be water positive by 2030, returning more water to communities than we use in direct operations.
Supporting local communities
We’re excited to launch the Amazon Northwest Louisiana Community Fund with a $250,000 commitment. Managed by the nonprofit ChangeX, the program will provide grants up to $10,000 for community projects across Caddo and Bossier Parishes, and the greater Shreveport area focusing on STEM education, sustainability and environmental initiatives, health, wellbeing, military veterans support, and local needs.
The fund marks the first steps through which we will collaborate with local partners to implement high-impact programs that create lasting positive impact. In collaboration with community partners and stakeholders, we will identify opportunities to support STEM education and training, revitalize public areas, create new green spaces, and invest in what matters most to the local community.