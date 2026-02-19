In today’s world, the products and services we need and enjoy require increasing amounts of power from our grids. Amazon is a leader in bringing new

carbon-free energy

forward to meet this demand while redefining what responsible growth looks like. Since 2020, Amazon has

set the industry standard

as the world's largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, like wind and solar energy, as recognized by BloombergNEF. For 2025, BloombergNEF has

again

recognized Amazon as one of the world's leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy again, in addition to building the largest carbon-free energy portfolio of any corporation globally.