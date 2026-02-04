Amazon today announced Dharmesh Mehta, VP of Worldwide Selling Partner Services (SPS), will become CEO Andy Jassy’s new Technical Advisor (TA) in March, and Amit Agarwal, SVP of International Emerging Stores, will expand his remit to lead the SPS organization.
Mehta has been with Amazon for more than 12 years in Worldwide Stores leadership, and over that time has led the SPS and Customer Trust teams in building tools and services for independent sellers and helping ensure a trusted shopping experience on Amazon. Under his leadership, independent sellers have grown to account for more than 60% of units sold in Amazon’s store.
Agarwal, who has been with Amazon for nearly 27 years and is based in Seattle, will take an expanded role that reports to Worldwide Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington. He will lead the SPS and Customer Trust teams, in addition to Amazon’s International Emerging Stores (IES) organization, which oversees Amazon’s Stores businesses in 10 countries including India, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East, South Africa, and Australia.
Amazon uses the TA role, for the CEO and other senior leaders across the company, to develop future leaders. Alex Dunlap, Jassy’s current TA, will transition to a new leadership role within Amazon to be shared soon.
