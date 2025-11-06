Since then, millions of entrepreneurs have partnered with Amazon to build and scale their businesses by selling in our store. Together, we’ve brought creativity, innovation, and economic opportunity to entrepreneurs of all sizes and their communities around the world. In fact, over these 25 years, independent sellers have generated more than

$2.5 trillion in sales

in Amazon's store. This remarkable growth has continued—and in the first ten months of 2025, sellers have already generated more sales than in the first ten years of our partnership. This impact extends into local communities. In 2024 alone, independent sellers employed more than 2 million people in the U.S. and provided more than $100 billion in wages for U.S. employees, strengthening local economies across the country.