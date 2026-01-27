We know that when customers are shopping for essentials, speed matters. In 2025, we introduced

perishables into our Same-Day Delivery service

, bringing fresh food to millions of customers from coast to coast, with the launch of even more new cities and towns planned in 2026. This service provides customers the option to shop produce, dairy, meat, baked goods, and frozen foods alongside millions of everyday household essentials, electronics, and other Amazon.com products—all delivered within hours and backed by the company's

Freshness Guarantee

. The convenience of buying fresh groceries alongside a broad array of other merchandise is resonating with shoppers. Perishable grocery sales through this Same-Day service have grown 40x since January 2025, and fresh groceries now make up nine of the top ten most-ordered items in areas where perishable groceries are available for Same-Day Delivery.