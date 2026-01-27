Key takeaways
- Amazon offers fast, convenient grocery delivery in over 5,000 U.S. cities and towns, including thousands served by Same-Day Delivery—where customers can shop perishables alongside millions of other items. Based on strong customer feedback, we plan to expand Same-Day Delivery of fresh groceries to many more communities in 2026.
- Whole Foods Market to open 100+ new stores over the next few years, including expansion of Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, providing a broad selection of natural and organic groceries at a great value to customers.
- Company to close Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores, converting various locations to Whole Foods Market stores.
Over two decades ago, we started adding groceries and everyday household essentials to Amazon.com. Today, Amazon is one of the top three grocers in the U.S., with over $150 billion in gross sales and more than 150 million customers shopping groceries each year. Everyday household essentials represent one out of every three units sold on Amazon.com, as customers increasingly look to our broad selection, low prices, and fast delivery to fill their fridges and pantries. This momentum stems from our commitment to continuously innovating on behalf of customers—learning from their feedback and focusing investments where we can meaningfully make customers’ lives better and easier.
Accelerating fast grocery delivery services
Increasingly, U.S. shoppers are turning to online delivery for everyday essentials and fresh food to fit their busy lifestyles. Today, millions of customers in over 5,000 cities and towns across the U.S. can shop online with Amazon for affordable household essentials and groceries, including selection from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh online, and local retail partnerships like Weis Markets, Winn-Dixie, and Metropolitan Market. Our online grocery delivery service has experienced remarkable growth, and in 2025, we delivered more groceries at faster speeds than ever before, helping get affordable, high-quality groceries into the hands of more customers.
We know that when customers are shopping for essentials, speed matters. In 2025, we introduced perishables into our Same-Day Delivery service, bringing fresh food to millions of customers from coast to coast, with the launch of even more new cities and towns planned in 2026. This service provides customers the option to shop produce, dairy, meat, baked goods, and frozen foods alongside millions of everyday household essentials, electronics, and other Amazon.com products—all delivered within hours and backed by the company's Freshness Guarantee. The convenience of buying fresh groceries alongside a broad array of other merchandise is resonating with shoppers. Perishable grocery sales through this Same-Day service have grown 40x since January 2025, and fresh groceries now make up nine of the top ten most-ordered items in areas where perishable groceries are available for Same-Day Delivery.
Taking convenience even further, we recently introduced Amazon Now, an ultra-fast delivery option we’re testing that brings thousands of essential items, including fresh food, to customers' homes in about 30 minutes or less. This service delivers the same benefits as a traditional convenience store experience, now with doorstep delivery, and is available in several cities.
Bringing Whole Foods Market to more customers
We are also increasing our investment in our physical stores that are resonating with customers. Whole Foods Market, a pioneer and leader in natural and organic foods, has seen strong success since our 2017 acquisition, with over 40% sales growth and expansion to more than 550 locations. Customers are increasingly choosing Whole Foods Market for both everyday shopping and special occasions, as demonstrated by record-breaking customer traffic and year-over-year comparable store growth that is outpacing the broader industry. Accelerating this growth, we are now planning to invest in opening more than 100 new Whole Foods Market stores over the next few years.
We're building on the brand affinity for Whole Foods Market with a compelling new format, Whole Foods Market Daily Shop. This smaller store format is redefining convenience and the neighborhood grocery shopping experience with a curated selection of grab-and-go meals, coffee, and everyday essentials. The format—now in five locations—has quickly become part of customers' daily lives, with shoppers loving how it offers the same Whole Foods Market quality they trust in a convenient, quick-stop location. Based on strong performance, we'll open five additional Whole Foods Market Daily Shop locations by the end of 2026.
Prioritizing our investments
While we've seen encouraging signals in our Amazon-branded physical grocery stores, we haven't yet created a truly distinctive customer experience with the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion. After a careful evaluation of the business and how we can best serve customers, we've made the difficult decision to close our Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores, converting various locations into Whole Foods Market stores. Customers can continue to shop Amazon Fresh online in available areas for fast and convenient delivery. We're grateful to our team members for their many contributions over the years and are working whenever possible to help them find roles elsewhere in Amazon, including across our vast operations network, as we make this transition.
Throughout our operation of these stores, we've gathered valuable insights about what matters to customers. For example, our Amazon Go locations served as innovation hubs where we developed Just Walk Out technology—now a scalable checkout-free solution operating in over 360 third-party locations across five countries. The customer impact has been transformative, from reducing cafeteria wait times from 25 to just 3 minutes at BayCare's St. Joseph's Hospital, to enabling sports fans at Scotiabank Arena to grab concessions in 30 seconds. Millions now simply take what they need and go, without waiting in line. Building on this success, we're expanding Just Walk Out technology to Amazon's own operations, with more than 40 North American Fulfillment Centers using it in breakrooms today, and many more planned for 2026, helping employees maximize break time by grabbing meals without checkout delays.
Continuing to innovate in physical retail
We will continue to invent for customers, including testing new physical store experiences like Amazon Grocery, which we launched alongside Whole Foods Market in Chicago, Illinois, or our ‘store within a store’ experience in the Whole Foods Market in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, where customers can also shop for groceries and household essentials from Amazon. These experiences make it easier for customers to shop our extensive grocery selection, all in one place.
We will also continue inventing on behalf of customers to develop a mass physical store format that brings customers distinctive selection, value, and convenience. Over the coming years, we plan to introduce new store concepts that we think customers will be excited about. For example, we are exploring a new supercenter physical retail concept designed for customers to conveniently shop Amazon’s broad selection and low prices across fresh groceries, household essentials, and general merchandise. Through it all, our goal remains: to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for customers.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon One Medical introduces agentic Health AI assistant for simpler, personalized, and more actionable health care
- Amazon’s Same-Day perishable grocery delivery expands to 2,300+ cities and towns as fresh foods become bestsellers
- Amazon Leo mission updates: Amazon’s first mission with Arianespace set for February 12
- Whole Foods Market debuts new ‘store within a store’ experience where customers can shop for groceries and household essentials from Amazon in one trip