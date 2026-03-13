A

Kindle

is a great way to encourage reading from an early age. When a kid sits down with a

Kindle

, they read, on average, about an hour a day. Whether you've purchased a dedicated Kindle Kids device or want to set up a child profile and parental controls on your existing Kindle, you may have questions about setup and content management. Here are the answers to seven of the most common questions to help you create a fun and age-appropriate reading experience for your child.