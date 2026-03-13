Key takeaways
- Kindle Kids includes a case, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and either six or 12 months of Amazon Kids+.
- Easy parental controls let you manage content, set reading goals, and control device bedtimes.
- Features like Assistive Reader and VoiceView support young readers of all abilities.
A Kindle is a great way to encourage reading from an early age. When a kid sits down with a Kindle, they read, on average, about an hour a day. Whether you've purchased a dedicated Kindle Kids device or want to set up a child profile and parental controls on your existing Kindle, you may have questions about setup and content management. Here are the answers to seven of the most common questions to help you create a fun and age-appropriate reading experience for your child.
1. What are the benefits of a Kindle Kids device vs. adding a child profile or parental controls to my own Kindle?
This question often comes up when parents or guardians are deciding which option is best for their family. All of these options offer parental controls, but there are some key differences.
Kindle Kids devices: Kindle Kids, Kindle Paperwhite Kids, and Kindle Colorsoft Kids are dedicated reading devices built just for kids. Each device comes with a kid-friendly case, two-year worry-free guarantee, and six or 12 months of the Amazon Kids+ subscription included, providing access to thousands of age-appropriate books and audiobooks. When setting up the device, you’ll be prompted to create and enable a profile for your child, which means that certain parental controls will be enabled by default. For example, web access is automatically blocked, and the Store experience is toggled off unless parents choose to enable it, allowing kids to request additional content for parental approval and purchase.
Child profile on a Kindle: By creating a child profile on Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, or Kindle Colorsoft, you'll have access to the same parental controls as you would on a Kindle Kids device, but you'll need to subscribe to Amazon Kids+ separately or manually curate your child's library by purchasing or borrowing books individually. The device won't include the protective case or two-year worry-free guarantee that comes with Kindle Kids devices.
Setting up a Child Profile, whether it’s for a Kindle or Kindle Kids device, means you’ll have access to the free, easy-to-use Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard, a central hub for managing a child's Amazon Kids experience. Through this platform, available as an app or on the web, you can set daily reading goals, manage the device bedtime, and curate the content library.
Parental controls: To enable additional restrictions without creating a child profile, go to Your Account under Settings, and then tap Parental Control, where you’ll see options to block access to the web, Store, cloud content, and Goodreads. These on-device parental controls are not manageable through the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard.
2. What features are available on Kindle Kids devices?
Kindle Kids devices come packed with powerful learning tools and accessibility features designed to support readers of all abilities. These features help build vocabulary, accommodate different learning styles, and ensure that every child can enjoy reading regardless of any challenges they may face.
Amazon Kids+: Kindle Kids devices come with an included subscription to Amazon Kids+, providing access to thousands of age-appropriate books and audiobooks. Popular titles include Big Nate, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the Percy Jackson series, and a wide variety of other chapter books and graphic novels.
Audiobook capability: Kindle Kids devices support audiobooks through Bluetooth connectivity, allowing children to listen to stories using wireless headphones or speakers. By pairing Bluetooth-enabled audio devices with the Kindle Kids, children can access Audible books that you've purchased and shared with their profile. This makes the device versatile for different learning styles and especially beneficial for auditory learners or children who enjoy listening to stories at bedtime. The Amazon Kids+ subscription also includes kid-friendly Audible books.
Vocabulary tools: Kindle Kids devices offer comprehensive vocabulary tools to support young readers' language development. Word Wise (currently available for English in the US) provides simple definitions and synonyms for challenging words directly inline with the text. Built-in dictionary and translation tools allow children to instantly look up unfamiliar words, with translation capabilities for selected words or phrases into other languages—helpful for bilingual families or children learning a second language. The Vocabulary Builder feature automatically compiles looked-up words into a personalized study list accessible from the menu, turning every reading session into an opportunity for vocabulary growth and review.
Assistive Reader: Assistive Reader lets kids follow along with the words highlighted as they're read aloud. To turn on Assistive Reader, open the compatible Kindle book, tap the top center of the screen, and then select the reading settings menu (Aa). Select More, and then turn on Assistive Reader. This feature requires a compatible Bluetooth device. Check out the complete Assistive Reader guide for setup instructions.
VoiceView screen reader: This built-in screen reader reads everything on the device aloud—from menus to entire books—when connected to Bluetooth headphones or speakers, making reading accessible for children with visual impairments. Learn more about VoiceView screen reader accessibility features.
Customizable fonts: Like all Kindle devices, Kindle Kids offers a variety of fonts, including Open Dyslexic, so readers can choose what’s most comfortable for them. To enable it, tap the center of the screen while reading, select Aa, navigate to Font > Font Family, and choose the desired font.
Adjustable text size and display options: Kindle Kids devices allow readers to customize text size, boldness, line spacing, margins, and alignment to suit their individual needs. This flexibility allows the reader to create a more comfortable reading experience and is especially helpful for people who are neurodiverse or have visual impairments.
These features work together to create an inclusive reading environment where children of all abilities can develop their literacy skills at their own pace.
3. As a parent, how do I create a Child Profile on my own Kindle?
Start by swiping down from the Home screen to access Quick Actions. Navigate to Settings, then select Your Account, followed by Amazon Household. There, you can review existing Child Profiles or create a new one (you can have up to four Child Profiles per household). For a complete walkthrough, see our Kindle step-by-step setup guide. When you’re back on the Amazon Household page, click the gear icon next to the child’s name to manage parental controls, such as device bedtime, store access, and reading goals. You can also manage parental controls for each child in your household by visiting the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard, available as an app or on the web.
4. I’ve heard of something called a “Kindle Fire.” Is that the same thing as a Kindle Kids device?
No, Kindle Fire was the previous name for Fire Tablets.
Fire Kids Tablets are full-featured tablets for kids that include age-appropriate apps, games, Kindle books, and more through the included Amazon Kids+ subscription.
Meanwhile, Kindle Kids, Kindle Paperwhite Kids, and Kindle Colorsoft Kids offer a dedicated, distraction-free reading experience with no access to social media, apps, games, or videos. The included six- or 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids+ provides access to thousands of age-appropriate books and audiobooks. Kindle Kids devices feature glare-free displays, adjustable lighting, long battery life, and storage for thousands of books.
Both Kindle Kids and Fire Kids tablets include a 2-year worry-free guarantee and protective case. Learn more about Amazon Kids devices.
5. How do I set up a Kindle Kids device?
When you first turn on your Kindle Kids device, you'll be guided through a setup process that includes selecting your language, connecting to Wi-Fi, registering the device to your Amazon account, and setting up a Child Profile. During this process, you can opt in to the included Amazon Kids+ subscription, which will be linked to your account. After the included period with your Kindle Kids device, the subscription costs $4.99/month for Prime members, or $7.99/month for non-Prime members (or annual options at $48 and $79, respectively).
Once your child's profile is created and the device is connected to Wi-Fi, Amazon Kids+ content automatically appears in your child's profile. To manage your Amazon Kids+ subscription after the included period (6 or 12 months), go to Your Memberships & Subscriptions in your Amazon account settings. Select Amazon Kids+ to view your current plan, modify settings, or set up renewal reminders.
6. How can I add additional books to my child's Kindle?
Beyond the thousands of books included with a subscription to Amazon Kids+, there are several ways to expand your child's reading library. Understanding these options helps you build a personalized collection that matches your child's interests and reading level.
Store requests: If you've enabled Store access through Parental Controls, any purchase attempt requires your parental control PIN, giving you as the parent or guardian the opportunity to review and approve book requests.
Purchasing and sharing: Once you buy a book on your Amazon account, you can share it with your child's profile using any of the methods below:
- On your device, go to Household Sharing under the three-dot menu in the top right of Home. Select the profile you’d like share content with, and then check the content you’d like to share. Then hit save. The next time your child opens their profile and is connected to the web, they’ll see the content under the “Added for You” section of Home.
- On the web, log into your Amazon account and navigate to Manage Your Content and Devices > Settings > Household and Family Library, and select which books you want to share with your child's profile.
- You can also share content using the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard (available as an app or on the web). In the Content menu, select the child profile that you wish to manage, and choose the purchased content you’d like to add to your kids' device or profile.
7. How do I keep my books separate from my child's books?
When you create a Child Profile, it functions as a separate space on the device. Your child will only see the books and content you've specifically shared with them (in the “Added for You” section of Home) or that they've been given access to through their profile. Your personal library, reading history, notes, and highlights remain separate and inaccessible from the child profile.
Through the Amazon Household settings and Family Sharing—accessible on your device, in the Kindle app, or on the web—you can selectively share appropriate titles with your child's profile while keeping the rest of your collection separate.
Kindle strives to give parents and guardians a variety of options for creating the best reading experience for every child in their home. Fostering an early love of reading starts with giving young readers access to books and audiobooks they'll enjoy, paired with settings and features designed to support their individual needs.
Next, discover 8 awesome original shows on Amazon Kids+, the award-winning subscription service for kids.
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