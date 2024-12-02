Live updates from AWS re:Invent 2024

Recent updates
Welcome to AWS re:Invent 2024!
We’re here in Las Vegas for AWS re:Invent 2024, our biggest cloud event of the year. AWS customers, technologists, cloud enthusiasts, and innovators from around the world are arriving in town for an exciting week of announcements, hands-on learning, and immersive experiences.
Over the next few days, we’ll bring you all the news and product launches from the event. Expect major announcements spanning generative AI, machine learning, compute, and industry solutions, with keynotes from AWS leaders including CEO Matt Garman, and special guest Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.
If you can’t attend in person, you can register for the online event to watch live keynotes and more. And we’ll be keeping you up to date here with all the action from behind the scenes.
New generative AI enhancements for Amazon Connect
AWS re:Invent 2024 is kicking off in Las Vegas tonight, and we’re bringing you the first news announcement to come out of this year’s event: new generative AI enhancements for Amazon Connect, AWS’s cloud contact center solutionn.
Tens of thousands of AWS customers use Amazon Connect to support more than 10 million contact center interactions every day, and the new features will further improve customer experiences by enabling more personalized, efficient, and proactive customer service:
- Automated segmentation for proactive customer service. Customers can now segment their audience to deliver personalized and timely communications across various channels. This segmentation can be applied to individual recipients or groups with similar characteristics, enabling proactive and targeted interactions.
- Amazon Q in Connect. The generative-AI powered assistant for customer service now enables organizations to create relevant, automated, and dynamic self-service experiences.
- New customizable AI guardrails. Amazon Q in Connect now features customizable guardrails with robust controls over AI-generated content, enabling organizations to confidently deploy generative AI in contact centers while adhering to their specific policies and safeguarding customer interactions.
- Generative AI-driven insights to empower contact center managers. New AI-powered agent evaluations and intelligent contact categorization tools are some of the enhancements that will help contact center managers quickly spot important trends in customer feedback and identify agent coaching insights. These will enable managers to easily spot performance trends, enhance training, and help improve overall service quality.
Frontdoor, Fujitsu, GoStudent, Priceline, Pronetx, and University of Auckland are among the AWS customers and partners already using the new generative AI enhancements for Amazon Connect to deliver superior customer service at a lower cost.
All of these features are generally available today. Visit the AWS News Blog and the AWS Contact Center blog for more details.