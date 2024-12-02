Live updates from AWS re:Invent 2024

Welcome to AWS re:Invent 2024!

We’re here in Las Vegas for AWS re:Invent 2024, our biggest cloud event of the year. AWS customers, technologists, cloud enthusiasts, and innovators from around the world are arriving in town for an exciting week of announcements, hands-on learning, and immersive experiences.

Over the next few days, we’ll bring you all the news and product launches from the event. Expect major announcements spanning generative AI, machine learning, compute, and industry solutions, with keynotes from AWS leaders including CEO Matt Garman, and special guest Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.

If you can’t attend in person, you can register for the online event to watch live keynotes and more. And we’ll be keeping you up to date here with all the action from behind the scenes.

Find out more about what to expect at re:Invent 2024.