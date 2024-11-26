Many people use cloud computing without even realizing it. Whether connecting with friends and family online, shopping online, checking bank statements, ordering food delivery or rideshare, or streaming movies, shows, and music, it’s all enabled by data centers and the cloud. To help enable this kind of connectivity and economic benefit, AWS offers

108 Availability Zones across 34 geographic regions

—along with Local Zones, CloudFront and hundreds of Points of Presence—for its global customer base.

Availability Zones

are areas that consist of one or more discrete data centers, AWS Regions consist of multiple Availability Zones.