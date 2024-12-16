Reviewing the job description for your targeted position is important for writing your resume. If your resume doesn't reflect a clear understanding of the job you are applying for, it will not advance through the system. Choosing the proper keywords to showcase your experience will maximize your potential for advancement. If you are applying to different positions within Amazon, it is recommended that you tweak your resume against each prospective job to ensure that your information matches the desired requirements. You do not have to rewrite completely each resume; however, building on a generic resume and adding unique information for each position will maximize chances for a response. Every word and sentence positions you as a strong candidate who was ‘made for’ this job. In a sea of irrelevant resumes, your resume match quality is a sight for the sore eyes of the recruiter.

