Watch: How a pro rodeo rider and AWS team up to keep eastern Oregon's data centers secure

In the bronc riding world, there is that moment before the gate swings open, when you just don’t know how it’s going to end. The possibilities swing wildy from you on your back in the dirt, all the way to riding with style straight to the winner's circle. Point is, Eng said, you need to be prepared to handle the uncertainty, and try as hard as you can not to end up in the dirt. That is never more true than when building a business, Eng said, and that also applies to the people you hire.Eng built Farm City Fence by hiring people with that same fierce bronc riding attitude one at a time. Some of that came down to finding workers with the experience and smarts to help propel his business. But he also prioritized people with passion. People who seemed to “care.”“My business has been more successful than most because I focused right out of the gate on hiring people who give a damn,” he said. “I hired people who knew what they were doing and stayed out of their way. I let them manage themselves.”He also wanted employees with can-do attitudes, because like any cowboy, he knows you can’t lead your herd across a prairie of uncertainty with naysayer attitudes.“‘I can’t’ is not in my vocabulary,” Eng said.As an example, Eng told the story of a large manufacturing company hiring him to build a fence that rose from the floor to a high ceiling and then wrap it in plastic, something nobody had ever asked him to do.Walking away from the customer meeting an employee asked, “How are we going to do that?”