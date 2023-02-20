For readers who have always wished they could write in their eBooks, Amazon’s new Kindle lets them do just that. The Kindle Scribe is the first Kindle for reading and writing and allows users to supplement their books and documents with notes, lists, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kindle Scribe, including frequently asked questions.

The Kindle Scribe makes it easy to read and write like you would on paper

The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch, glare-free screen (the largest of all Kindle devices), crisp 300 ppi resolution, and 35 LED front lights that automatically adjust to your environment. Further personalize your experience with the adjustable warm light, font sizes, line spacing, and more.

It comes with your choice of the Basic Pen or the Premium Pen, which you use to write on the screen like you would on paper. They also attach magnetically to your Kindle and never need to be charged. The Premium Pen includes a dedicated eraser and a customizable shortcut button.

The Kindle Scribe has the most storage options of all Kindle devices: choose from 8 GB, 16 GB, or 32 GB to suit your level of reading and writing.

How do you take notes with the Kindle Scribe and included Pen?

To add a note to your eBook, simply tap where you’d like to scribble down your thoughts. A Sticky Note window will pop up and you can handwrite your note. Your Kindle automatically organizes all your notes by book and stores them in one place, where you can browse and export your notes later.

What else can you write with the Kindle Scribe?

Your handwritten notes aren’t limited to eBooks. There are two other ways to write on your Kindle Scribe.

First, you can create notebooks, journals, and lists using the 18 provided templates. Organize these notes in folders and easily search by title so you never lose track of important information.

Second, you can import PDF files, Microsoft Word documents, and other Send to Kindle supported file formats through the Send to Kindle web browser or Kindle app for iOS and Android. Depending on the file type, you can write directly on the page or insert sticky notes.

What kind of writing tools are available with the Kindle Scribe?

There are three tools—the pen, highlighter, and eraser—and each one has five thickness options. All of these tools are available when you write sticky notes, notebooks, and PDFs. You can also undo and redo actions.

What’s the difference between the Kindle Scribe Basic Pen and the Premium Pen?

There is a $30 difference between the Basic and Premium Pen. Both attach magnetically to your Kindle, require no initial set-up, and never need charging. The Premium Pen features a dedicated eraser, as well as a customizable shortcut button, which you can assign to enable the pen to function as an eraser, highlighter, or open a new sticky note when the button is pressed.

When your current Pen tip wears out, you can switch it out for a replacement tip (five are included with your Kindle Scribe); the tips are also available for purchase in a pack of 10. Replacement tips work with both the Basic Pen and Premium Pen.

Can the Kindle Scribe convert handwriting to text?

No, currently the Kindle Scribe does not offer the capability to convert handwritten notes to text. However, our team regularly provides free software updates to the Kindle Scribe that include new, user-friendly features.

Is the Kindle Scribe waterproof?

No, the Scribe is not waterproof and we don’t recommend reading and taking notes with it in a tub or pool. For a waterproof e-reader with a larger screen, check out the Kindle Oasis.

Can you sync Kindle Scribe notes with OneNote, Dropbox, or Google Drive?

At this moment, the Kindle Scribe does not sync with storage services like OneNote, Dropbox, and Google Drive. However, coming soon, you will be able to send documents to your Kindle Scribe directly in Microsoft Word.

What’s the battery life of the Kindle Scribe? How long does it take to charge fully?

Battery life will depend on how much you use various reading and writing tools, your brightness settings, and other factors. Generally, a single charge can last up to 12 weeks based on a half hour of reading per day, or three weeks based on a half hour of writing per day.

The Kindle Scribe fully charges in just 2.5 hours with a 9W USB-C power adapter, or 7 hours from a computer using a USB-cable.

Is the Kindle Scribe right for you?

Kindle Scribe is great for people who want premium reading features on a larger display, to engage more deeply with their content, stay organized, and mark up documents and PDFs all in one place. If you’re still not quite sure which Kindle e-reader is best for you, look for the comparison table on each Kindle product page. You can also read an overview of every Kindle e-reader here.

The Kindle Scribe starts at $339.99.