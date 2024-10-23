Your eero network can finally adventure to the great outdoors, regardless of the season.
At eero, we’ve been delivering world-class wifi in homes and businesses across 24 countries for almost a decade, and one of my favorite things is seeing tens of millions of eeros providing fast, reliable, and secure wifi to customers around the world.
Even better than seeing our products out in the world is hearing regularly from our incredibly passionate community. Since we shipped our first systems in 2016, customers have wanted to expand their eero networks beyond their four walls and cover every inch of their property in wifi. Over the years, we’ve seen our customers come up with all sorts of inventive solutions like eero devices inside weatherproof boxes, in outdoor closets, and even strapping them to poles with rubber bands.
We wanted to build something extraordinary for our customers that is tough enough to keep all their outdoor devices connected in snowstorms, rain, and the summer heat. Today, I’m excited to introduce eero Outdoor 7, which will take your wifi beyond your walls and into the great outdoors.
What is eero Outdoor 7?
eero Outdoor 7 is our first device that’s purpose-built to extend your eero network outside. We’ve always prioritized reliability—in fact, some of our customers are still using our very first eero almost ten years later. But it’s totally different building an outdoor device that can operate in unpredictable conditions. For example, Arizona hit record highs this year at 118 F, and Alaska regularly sees temperatures as low as -18 F.
To make sure it was ready, we tested it in the heat of Arizona, a commercial refrigerator, on beaches, and in a tunnel with 100 mph winds. After our team’s rigorous testing, it’s safe to say eero Outdoor 7 is ready to weather the elements—it has anIP66 rating and can operate in temperatures ranging from -40 F to 130 F in the rain, snow, and sun. So, if you’re a café owner figuring out how to get wifi to your patio during the summer or a homeowner in Northern Michigan just trying to keep your security cameras online, eero Outdoor 7 is your solution.
Like all our devices, we sweated every single detail—inside and out. The eero Outdoor 7 was designed to seamlessly blend into its environment and comes packaged with mounting accessories for stucco, vinyl, wood, or fiber cement walls, along with easy-to-follow installation instructions. eero Outdoor 7 has a 2.5GbE port that supports Power-over-Ethernet with a device like the eero PoE Gateway, but we also offer an optional 30W Outdoor PoE+ power adapter to plug the Outdoor 7 into any outdoor AC outlet and connect wirelessly back to your eero network.
How much wifi coverage does eero Outdoor 7 offer?
A single eero Outdoor 7 device can provide up to 15,000 square feet of outdoor coverage, so you can easily work outside and connect your outdoor devices like security cameras, speakers, and more.
For larger properties, you can use multiple eero Outdoor 7 devices to set up a point-to-point connection and easily extend your network across your property and to other buildings, like a garage, barn, detached office, or an ADU. Our testers have used eero Outdoor 7 to get coverage from a house to a beach and from an apartment down to the street below. I can’t wait to see what our customers are able to do with it.
How does eero Outdoor 7 compare to other eero devices?
eero Outdoor 7 comes with all the technology and features our customers love about eero. It combines our patented TrueMesh networking technology, which dynamically routes data through the fastest path in a network and limits interference, with our TrueChannel and TrueRoam capabilities to deliver seamless connectivity wherever you go on your network. TrueRoam connects you to the best available eero as you move between floors, rooms, or buildings, and TrueChannel automatically chooses the channel that delivers the best connection.
Plus, eero Outdoor 7 supports Wi-Fi 7 and delivers wireless speeds up to 2.1 Gbps, letting you stream your favorite sport or take work calls from your porch without worrying about buffering. And, it acts as a smart home hub so you can connect Thread, Zigbee, and Matter devices.
When will eero Outdoor 7 be available to purchase on Amazon—and how much will it cost?
eero Outdoor 7 will be available in time for the Holidays on November 13 for $349.99, or $399.99 bundled with our 30W Outdoor PoE+ power adapter through eero.com, Amazon.com, leading retailers like Best Buy, and internet service providers in the US. eero Outdoor 7 will be available soon in Canada. eero Outdoor 7 also comes with a three-year warranty so that you can rest easy (in your hammock).
Subscribers to the eero Plus service can add advanced online security features and parental controls; take advantage of eero Internet Backup during an outage; and use three top-rated security apps: 1Password for password management, Malwarebytes for malware protection, and Guardian for VPN access.