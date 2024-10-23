eero Outdoor 7 is our first device that’s purpose-built to extend your eero network outside. We’ve always

prioritized reliability

—in fact, some of our customers are still using our very first eero almost ten years later. But it’s totally different building an outdoor device that can operate in unpredictable conditions. For example, Arizona hit record highs this year at 118 F, and Alaska regularly sees temperatures as low as -18 F.