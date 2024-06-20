Tips and tricks for getting the most out of your eero Wi-Fi.
Wi-Fi is integral to our day-to-day lives—whether you’re streaming a new show or connecting online with your friends—but it’s not always easy to figure out where to get started. So, if you’re new to eero, considering a Wi-Fi upgrade, or you’re just looking to get even more out of your eero network, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about eero mesh Wi-Fi.
What is eero mesh Wi-Fi?
eero pioneered mesh Wi-Fi because we realized many of the problems customers face—like areas in your home with weak coverage, buffering, or dropped connections—could be solved by multiple access points working as a mesh network as opposed to using a single router. You can place as many eero devices as you need to get fast, reliable Wi-Fi throughout your home, regardless of its shape and size. eero uses a patented mesh networking technology called TrueMesh to automatically provide the fastest path for your network traffic based on a variety of factors like your network’s layout, interference from neighboring networks, and connected devices.
The type of eero you need depends on how you use the internet in your home.
- eero 6+ is our most affordable gigabit system. It supports speeds up to a gigabit and covers up to 1,500 square feet, which should meet connectivity needs for streaming, working from home, and more.
- eero Pro 6E is great if you have an internet plan up to 2 gigabits per second (Gbps), even more connected devices, and pursue more bandwidth-demanding activities like gaming with your friends online or having multiple people in your household streaming content simultaneously.
- eero Max 7 is our fastest, most powerful mesh Wi-Fi 7 system that has four Ethernet ports, including two 10 Gigabit ports, and can deliver wireless speeds up to 4.3 Gbps and wired speeds up to 9.4 Gbps. It’s for you if you’re a power user who moves large amounts of data over the internet, owns the newest Wi-Fi 7 devices, has hundreds of connected devices, and looks for the fastest speeds possible from us.
eero devices are compatible with each other, so it’s easy to expand or upgrade an eero network as your Wi-Fi needs evolve. And, we release regular automatic software updates for the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades. eero also offers free customer support by phone or email seven days per week.
How to extend eero Wi-Fi coverage in your home
Need just a bit more coverage in your home? You might already have what you need. If you have a compatible Echo device, like an Echo Pop in the U.S., you can use it to extend your eero mesh Wi-Fi network by up to 1,000 square feet and get that extra bit of coverage for listening to music in your office or watching a movie in bed.
Set up your compatible Echo device in the Alexa app, and link your Amazon account in the eero app to enable eero Built-in. Your Echo device will automatically extend your eero network, but if you’re already getting great connectivity there, eero will automatically disable eero Built-in. To manage eero Built-in, go to your eero app and navigate to Discover, and click Amazon Connected Home.
How to connect your smart home devices to eero
To set up a Thread device with eero, open the eero app, go to Settings; click Network Settings; click Thread; and then connect your desired device. To activate the Zigbee smart home hub, open the eero app, link your eero and Amazon accounts in Amazon Connected Home. Once linked, your Zigbee smart home hub will be enabled and ready to start connecting compatible devices with Alexa using the Alexa app or any Echo product on your eero network.
How to manage eero-connected devices
We’ve made it really straightforward to control the devices on your eero network. Here are a few popular features, and how to manage them:
- Assign devices to individual profiles:Open the eero app to the Dashboard screen. To locate the device, tap the Device Group it is associated with (Computers, Entertainment, Home, Persona, or Blocked). Tap the Device you would like to assign to a profile and then tap profile at the top of the page. Choose your desired profile. Once you’ve created a profile, you can also set schedules to pause Wi-Fi on devices—which is great for pausing Wi-Fi during family dinner night or when the kids are getting ready for bed.
- Assign names:Open the eero app and tap on the Device Group your device is associated with (Computers, Entertainment, Home, Personal, or Blocked). Then, tap the device you would like to give a nickname, tap the name at the top of the screen, type in the name, and click save.
- Enable notifications:To stay on top of when new devices join your network, go to Settings in the eero app, then Notifications, and choose which alerts you want to use.
- Set a Guest Network:If you host frequent guests, own an Accessory Dwelling Unit, or regularly offer homestays, you can create a separate network specifically for your guests. In the eero app, tap Settings → Guest network, where you can customize the name of the network and set a password.
How to navigate advanced eero features
Subscribers to eero Plus can add advanced online security features and parental controls; take advantage of eero Internet Backup during an outage; and use three top-rated security apps: 1Password for password management, Malwarebytes for malware protection, and Guardian for VPN access.
Here’s how to get the most out of eero Plus:
- Set up content filters: You can also create content filters as part of our eero Plus subscription. Parents can apply filters to categories like shopping, social, chat & messaging, and streaming to restrict inappropriate or unsuitable content and help keep browsing safe.
- Stay connected during an internet outage: Use eero Internet Backup to set up a nearby mobile hotspot or network as a failsafe when the wired internet goes down, automatically connecting to your available backup internet source and keeping you online. You can also select which devices you want to stay connected to maximize your mobile hotspot bandwidth.
- Create a VPN: As part of your eero Plus subscription, you can access VPN protection, powered by Guardian, on your phone or tablet device if you are using the eero app. Learn how.
- Help protect against malware: eero Plus subscribers can also get access to Malewarebytes to protect up to three of their supported devices against online threats. Learn more.
- Use a password manager: You also get access to 1Password, a password manager to ensure your various logins are both easy to access and away from prying eyes. Learn more.