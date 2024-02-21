Amazon’s Echo Hub is now available—8 tips to simplify your smart home with Alexa

Lee este artículo en español.

Amazon’s new Echo Hub is an Alexa-enabled smart home control panel, designed to make it easy to organize and control the smart home devices in your home—like security cameras, alarm systems, lights, locks, plugs, blinds, and thermostats. Echo Hub is a thin, 8-inch touch-enabled display with a customizable smart home dashboard that makes it simple to group and manage your compatible smart devices, enable a Ring security system, start a Routine, or view live camera feeds.

Echo Hub can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter with a stand accessory. It includes a built-in smart home hub with support for Zigbee, Sidewalk, Thread, Bluetooth, and Matter, making it compatible with a wide variety of connected devices, without the need for a separate smart home bridge. Echo Hub can also connect to the internet wirelessly, or via ethernet with a compatible Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) adapter.

Here are eight ways to get the most out of your new smart home control panel: