Amazon’s Echo Hub is now available—8 tips to simplify your smart home with Alexa

Amazon’s new Echo Hub is an Alexa-enabled smart home control panel, designed to make it easy to organize and control the smart home devices in your home—like security cameras, alarm systems, lights, locks, plugs, blinds, and thermostats. Echo Hub is a thin, 8-inch touch-enabled display with a customizable smart home dashboard that makes it simple to group and manage your compatible smart devices, enable a Ring security system, start a Routine, or view live camera feeds.
Echo Hub can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter with a stand accessory. It includes a built-in smart home hub with support for Zigbee, Sidewalk, Thread, Bluetooth, and Matter, making it compatible with a wide variety of connected devices, without the need for a separate smart home bridge. Echo Hub can also connect to the internet wirelessly, or via ethernet with a compatible Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) adapter.
Here are eight ways to get the most out of your new smart home control panel:
-
1.Easily set up and manage all of your compatible devices, across protocols
WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Sidewalk, Thread, and Matter devices sync seamlessly with the built-in smart home hub, allowing you to mix and match devices to meet your unique needs, regardless of the brand or manufacturer. Echo Hub can also control select devices, such as lights, switches, and plugs, even if your internet is down.
-
2.Customize your smart home dashboard
Display the devices you use most on Echo Hub’s Home dashboard, so you can quickly turn on/off lights, pull up camera feeds, set your security system, play music, or start Routines. During set up, Echo Hub automatically populates the dashboard with the devices connected to your Alexa account, and organizes them based on your Alexa app configurations. You can also add, remove, or rearrange widgets by long-pressing and adjusting placements.
-
3.View live camera feeds and Ring snapshots
Echo Hub makes it easy to view live camera feeds by tapping into the widget or asking Alexa—and with Multiview, you can view up to four live camera streams at once. You can also view multiple Ring camera still-frame Snapshots at once from your camera widget, or the camera’s shortcut icon on the bottom row.
-
4.Manage your security system
Use Echo Hub to arm and disarm your Ring alarm with a tap. You can also use a recommended Routine from the Ring app or create a unique Routine in your Alexa app that locks the doors, arms the security system, and turns off the lights when you say, “Alexa, I’m leaving.”
-
5.Easily view and begin Routines with a tap
See all of your Routines on one screen from the left-side panel and initiate them with a tap, or by asking Alexa—like one that simultaneously locks the doors, dims the lights, and adjusts the thermostat. When you create new Routines in the Alexa app, they automatically appear in your Routines panel.
-
6.Control your home’s audio
Connect Echo Hub to your preferred speakers and control the audio throughout your home. You can even control the volume for individual speakers in a multi-room music group, directly from the device dashboard. Plus, in the future, you'll also be able to see how many active media streams are playing throughout your home, right from the Home screen.
-
7.Personalize your display with photos
With Adaptive Content, Echo Hub uses infrared technology to detect when you are nearby, naturally transitioning from your customized home screen to the smart home dashboard when you approach. To personalize your device, you can choose to display curated collections—including new video backgrounds—or personal photos from your Amazon Photos account. Prime members get unlimited full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos.
-
8.Manage your privacy settings
Echo Hub is built with multiple layers of privacy protection. From the mic off button to the ability to delete your voice recordings, you have transparency and control over your Alexa experience. Learn more about Echo and Alexa privacy features.
Echo Hub is available now for just $179.99. Learn more about how Amazon is building the next generation of smart homes.