Alexa Emergency Assist will give you peace of mind and help prepare you and your family for emergencies—no matter the time or place.
Emergencies are, by definition, unexpected—and there is no better time than the present to take the steps and establish an emergency plan for your family to feel safe and prepared. Lucky for you, Amazon has a solution: Alexa Emergency Assist, a subscription service that provides your entire household with fast, hands-free, 24/7 access to help in case of an emergency at home or on the go.
Learn how Alexa Emergency Assist works, and how it can help provide you peace of mind.
How does Alexa Emergency Assist work?
The subscription service is accessible via all Echo smart speakers, on-the-go Echo devices like Echo Auto, Echo Frames, or Echo Buds, and through the Alexa app. Simply say “Alexa, call for help” to be quickly connected to trained Urgent Response agents who can request dispatch of emergency services.
Who answers when I say “Alexa, call for help”?
Once you make a call, it is answered by dedicated Urgent Response agents from Rapid Response Monitoring Services, who use the latest technology to ensure your call is answered as quickly as possible.
How can I ensure first responders are best prepared if I need them?
You can add critical information to your profile, including health conditions, allergies, medications, pets, and gate codes for your home. Urgent Response agents will have access to this information and will allow first responders to be thoroughly prepared when they arrive at your home.
Who in my family has access to Alexa Emergency Assist?
Anyone in your household can access emergency help by saying “Alexa, call for help.” All household members should create an Amazon profile to allow Urgent Response agents to provide personalized care based on individual needs and health conditions. Alexa Emergency Assist is even available on Amazon Echo Kids devices, allowing children to feel empowered and prepared for any situation.
Who is alerted when an emergency call is made?
Alexa Emergency Assist allows you to save the contact information of up to 25 family members, friends, or loved ones who will be automatically notified and informed when a call is placed.
What happens if I’m in an emergency while out and about?
Alexa Emergency Assist is also available while you’re on-the-go via Echo Auto, Echo Buds, and Echo Frames, as well as, through the Alexa app. If you have enabled location sharing for the Alexa App, then first responders will be sent to the last known GPS location of the mobile device that initiated contact.
Can Alexa help detect emergencies while I’m not home?
Yes! Alexa Emergency Assist can detect the sound of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and the sound of breaking glass. If a sound is detected, Alexa Emergency Assist will send out a Smart Alert to your mobile phone, which allows you to listen to a sound snippet or Drop In on the device from anywhere. The Smart Alert notification also includes a button that lets you call Urgent Response from your mobile phone.