3 Alexa features customers used to get help in an emergency

were having a lazy Sunday together when Cynthia fell unconscious.Using his phone, David called 911 and began administering CPR on his wife. With help on the way, David knew he would need to find a way to let emergency personnel into the house without stopping CPR.David loves technology and has many devices around his home, including an Alexa-enabled smart lock on his front door.“I looked up to the Echo Show on the bedside table and said, “Alexa, unlock the front door.” I was able to tell the 911 dispatcher, who was on speakerphone, to tell the first responders that they could come straight into the house,” he said.David and the first responders rushed Cynthia to the hospital, where they were able to stabilize her condition. Later, Cynthia’s doctor praised David for his continuous CPR.“The doctor said that less than 5% of people with her condition make it to the hospital alive. Without continuous CPR, he was certain she wouldn’t have made it,” David said.Both David and Cynthia also expressed gratitude for the Echo devices and Ring cameras throughout their home.“We use these devices all the time, but we never thought it would be for something like this.”