A few easy swaps can make your home work for you—because when you have a busy schedule, convenience is key. Start by trading in traditional sticky notes for an

Echo Show 15

to keep track of your schedule and shopping lists all in one place. No more scattered papers around your workspace and in your desk drawers. You can also “smartify” ordinary devices with

Amazon Smart Plugs

—from kitchen appliances and lamps, to fans. Amazon Smart Plugs are compatible with many common household devices with a physical on/off switch and allow for hands-free control with a simple voice request while you’re running around the house. With custom

Alexa Routines

, you can also group a bunch of different actions together to occur simultaneously based on what works best for your lifestyle, saving you time so you can focus on what matters most. For Berk, this means setting-up Routines like cleaning the house that he can run whenever dirt is tracked in by his beloved dog, Bimini.