Bobby Berk took DIY to the next level by 'smartifying' his space. Here’s how you can make life easier with Alexa smart home devices.
It’s a common misconception that creating a smart home can be difficult and time consuming. However, smartifying it yourself (also known as, “SIY”) can be the easiest project you start—and actually finish—this season. With an Alexa smart home, you can set a custom morning routine, manage your tasks in one central hub, check in on your loved ones with home security devices, and more. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection, an Echo, and a smart home device of your choice!
We recently sat down with Bobby Berk, author, design expert, and Emmy-winning TV host, to see how he up-leveled his own space with smart devices. Now, we’re sharing some SIY inspiration that you can easily incorporate into your home to make life easier with the help of Alexa.
Small changes can make a big impact
A few easy swaps can make your home work for you—because when you have a busy schedule, convenience is key. Start by trading in traditional sticky notes for an Echo Show 15 to keep track of your schedule and shopping lists all in one place. No more scattered papers around your workspace and in your desk drawers. You can also “smartify” ordinary devices with Amazon Smart Plugs—from kitchen appliances and lamps, to fans. Amazon Smart Plugs are compatible with many common household devices with a physical on/off switch and allow for hands-free control with a simple voice request while you’re running around the house. With custom Alexa Routines, you can also group a bunch of different actions together to occur simultaneously based on what works best for your lifestyle, saving you time so you can focus on what matters most. For Berk, this means setting-up Routines like cleaning the house that he can run whenever dirt is tracked in by his beloved dog, Bimini.
A simple morning Routine can save time and start the day off right
For many of us, the day doesn’t start until we’ve had a sip (or ten) of coffee. When you have a routine that makes your mornings seamless, it makes taking on the day that much easier. Berk starts his mornings with a custom Alexa Routine that turns on his kitchen lightboard and brews a fresh pot of coffee. You can add some simplicity to even the most chaotic mornings by starting the day with Alexa, from getting updates about the weather, morning news, and your daily schedule, to playing your favorite podcast and adjusting your home’s lighting and temperature while you get ready for work.
Smart lighting can elevate any space and fit any mood
Prioritizing comfort and coziness is an essential part of making your house a home. Berk recommends using soft materials, earthy textures, and warm, diffused lighting to easily transform a space. You can use smart lights to easily switch between bright, cool lighting to dimmable warm-toned colors with a quick ask to Alexa. Alternatively, if you’re in the mood for a pop of color, ask Alexa to set the lights for the occasion—like lighting up your living room with your favorite sports team’s colors ahead of a big game, or setting festive color schemes this holiday season. Take it from Berk—if you can change a lightbulb, you can create a smart home.
Using smart cameras and video doorbells add peace of mind to daily life
Berk is an avid Ring and Blink user and uses his cameras and video doorbells all throughout his day to check in on his home and loved ones. From using his Ring Battery Doorbell Pro to keep an eye on his house while he’s running errands or out of town, to checking his Ring Indoor Cam to keep tabs on his dog when on-the-go, being able to know his most cherished belongings are safe and secure has been a game changer. Berk is also a shared user on his mom’s Ring account and often helps provide an extra layer of security for her even when they are hundreds of miles apart. The peace of mind has been priceless.