The 6 best Kindle features of all time, according to a Kindle superfan

4. X-Ray

Edgerly said he uses this feature often. It’s a feature that allows readers to learn more about a character, topic, event, place, or any other term by pressing and holding on the word or phrase that interests them. For example, if he’s reading a book of fiction with many characters and twisting storylines, he can highlight a character’s name, and the X-Ray feature will show him every mention of that character. “Sometimes it's just helpful to hang out a little with someone's X-Ray information to get me back into remembering who they are enough to continue reading the story. It's really handy, and it's something you can't do in a paper book.”