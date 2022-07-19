From New York to Texas and Georgia to California, the Amazon Literary Partnership strives to make a lasting impact on the literary community. This year, Amazon awarded 74 grants totaling more than $1 million to organizations across the country focused on supporting writers. For the fourth year in a row, we are also supporting grants through the Literary Magazine Fund, administered by the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses (CLMP), and the Poetry Fund, administered by the Academy of American Poets. Each of these funds will award dozens of grants to exciting and vital literary magazines and poetry organizations.

“We’re extremely grateful to work with the Amazon Literary Partnership to support a diverse community of poetry organizations and publishers whose work sparks compassion and helps us imagine new ways forward,” said Jennifer Benka, president and executive director of the Academy of American Poets.

"CLMP is extremely grateful to the Amazon Literary Partnership for providing support to literary magazines, which, like all publishers, continue to face the ongoing challenges of supply chain disruptions and rising production costs, but with fewer resources," said CLMP Executive Director Mary Gannon. "Essential to the publishing ecosystem, literary magazines have shown resilience and innovation, fueled by their commitment to writers and the transformative power of literature. They deserve all the support they can get."

Since 2009, the Amazon Literary Partnership has provided more than $15 million to local, regional, and national organizations across the country that empower writers to create, publish, learn, teach, experiment, and thrive. We support organizations that amplify often overlooked and underrepresented writers, and connect writers with their readers. At Amazon, we believe in the power of words to transform lives, communities, and the world, and we are honored to support these vital organizations that support and champion writers. The full list of 2022 grantees is included below, and here are some highlights:

For more than a decade, the Amazon Literary Partnership has been the sole funder of the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 program. “We are so grateful for the generous support of the Amazon Literary Partnership, which allows us to celebrate five authors each year whose debut titles provide a first look at their exceptional talent as fiction writers,” said Ruth Dickey, executive director at the National Book Foundation. “It’s a joy to welcome selected authors into the National Book Foundation family, champion their debuts, and connect readers everywhere with these wonderful new voices.”

“I cannot tell you what wonderful feedback we received from the Amazon Writers cohort/participants,” said Angela Flowers, executive director of Writers in the Schools (WITS) for Houston. “The work invigorated my staff members in a challenging year, and the authors who coached and led workshops were so open to mentoring these young creatives. We love this program so very much and appreciate the Amazon Literary Partnership for supporting this essential creative work.”

Georgia Writers Association joins nine other organizations this year that are receiving an Amazon Literary Partnership grant for the first time. The grant for Georgia Writers will go toward the John Lewis Writing Grants, which are inspired by the late civil rights icon, and their purpose is to elevate, encourage, and inspire voices of Black writers in Georgia. “The Amazon Literary Partnership will help Georgia Writers continue its commitment to providing local Georgia writers with professional and creative opportunities, and we're especially excited about continuing our work on the John Lewis Grants, which honor three local Black writers with $500 grants and speaking engagements,” said Garrard Conley, executive director at Georgia Writers.

This year, first-time grant recipients include 826 New Orleans, Arte Publico Press, CHARM: Voices of Baltimore Youth, Georgia Writers Association, Highlights Foundation, Literary Freedom Project, Red Hen Press, Seattle Escribe, Torch Literary Arts, and Voices of Our Nations Arts Foundation (VONA).

We are honored to champion these organizations that work ceaselessly on behalf of writers to lift them up and share their work with readers everywhere.

Here are the 2022 Amazon Literary Partnership grants

(*denotes new recipients)

826 New Orleans* (LA)

826 Valencia (CA)

826DC (DC)

826NYC (NY)

Academy of American Poets (NY)

Archipelago Books (NY)

Art Omi (NY)

Arte Publico Press* (TX)

Asian American Writers’ Workshop (NY)

ASJA, American Society of Journalists and Authors (NY)

Aspen Words (CO)

Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP) (MD)

Brooklyn Book Festival (NY)

Center for the Art of Translation (CA)

Centrum (WA)

CHARM: Voices of Baltimore Youth*(MD)

Chicago Humanities Festival (IL)

City of Asylum (PA)

CityLit Project (MD)

Clarion West (WA)

Coffee House Press (MN)

Community of Literary Magazine and Presses (CLMP) (NY)

Community-Word Project (NY)

Creative Writing Program, University of Washington (WA)

Deep Vellum (TX)

Empowering Latino Futures (CA)

Georgia Writers Association* (GA)

Girls Write Now (NY)

Graywolf Press (MN)

Hedgebrook (WA)

Heyday (CA)

Highlights Foundation, Inc.* (PA)

House of SpeakEasy Foundation (NY)

Hub City Press (SC)

Hugo House (WA)

Humanities Washington (WA)

Hurston/Wright Foundation (DC)

Indiana Writers Center (IN)

Kundiman (NY)

Lambda Literary (NY)

Lighthouse Writers Workshop (CO)

Literary Freedom Project* (NY)

LitNet (NY)

The Loft Literary Center (MN)

MacDowell (NY)

Milkweed Editions (MN)

Narrative 4 (N4) (NY)

National Book Foundation (NY)

National Novel Writing Month (CA)

PEN American (NY)

Poets & Writers, Inc. (NY)

Red Hen Press* (CA)

Restless Books (NY)

Roots. Wounds. Words (NY)

Seattle Arts & Lectures (WA)

Seattle City of Literature (WA)

Seattle Escribe* (WA)

Shout Mouse Press (DC)

The Cabin (ID)

The Center for Black Literature (NY)

The Center for Fiction (NY)

The Moth (NY)

The Telling Room (ME)

Torch Literary Arts* (TX)

Torrey House Press (UT)

Town Hall Seattle (WA)

Transit Books (CA)

Turtle Point Press (NY)

Ucross Foundation (WY)

Voices of Our Nations Arts Foundation (VONA)* (FL)

Words Without Borders (NY)

WriteGirl (CA)

Writers in the Schools (WITS) for Houston (TX)

Yaddo (NY)



We are honored to support the literary community and look forward to providing grant funding in 2023.