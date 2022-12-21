Did you know that, in addition to Prime Video, Amazon also offers a completely free streaming service with thousands of hit movies, shows, and Originals? It's called Amazon Freevee, and it's an ad-supported streaming service that lets you watch all kinds of different movies and TV shows for free.

Interested in learning more? Below is everything you need to know about Freevee.

What is Freevee?

Leverage: Redemption is back for a second season on Amazon Freevee.

Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is a streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and free ad-supported streaming TV channels (FAST channels), available anytime, for free.

What's on Freevee?

A wide variety of content is available on Freevee. From an always-updating library of broadly appealing popular movies and TV series across a variety of genres—including comedy, drama, suspense, and animation—to more than 150 always-on FAST channels, there’s something for everyone.

Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud star in Amazon Freevee's original movie, Hotel for the Holidays.

Freevee offers viewers ambitious Originals, including the crime drama Bosch: Legacy; Emmy-winning court program Judy Justice; the coming-of-age series High School; the reality design series Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis; the comedy series Sprung; music documentary Post Malone: Runaway; heist drama Leverage: Redemption; spy thriller Alex Rider; and the sports docuseries UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. Freevee delivers customers the content they would expect to see on a paid service.

Where can I watch Freevee?

Judy Justice is available to stream on Amazon Freevee.

If you already have Prime Video, you can watch content from Freevee straight through the Prime Video app. Freevee is also available as a standalone app on a variety of devices, including all Amazon Fire TV devices, iOS and Android mobile devices, Xbox, PlayStation 5, and many smart TVs. If you sign into the app using your Amazon.com username and password, you’ll receive personalized movie and TV recommendations.

If Freevee isn’t available on your device, you can stream Freevee titles from your web browser on the Amazon website or the Prime Video app via the Freevee Channel. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., the UK, and Germany.

Read more about Freevee and all it has to offer.