If you’re interested in trying out Audible, you’re in luck. For Prime Day 2024, Prime members who are new Audible customers can get their first three months free of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.
The deal is available exclusively to Prime members now until July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

What is Audible?

Audible Prime Day deal
Audible is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible’s catalog includes more than 900,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers, and world-renowned entertainers.

How much does Audible cost after the three-month period?

After the first three months, Audible Premium Plus will auto-renew at $14.95 a month plus taxes and includes 1 title per month from an extensive selection of best sellers and new releases, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts. You can cancel any time.

How to get the Prime Day deal

To be eligible for this deal, you need to be a Prime member who is a new customer of Audible. And, taking advantage of the deal is incredibly easy. All you have to do is sign up. The deal is exclusively available to Prime members now until July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

When is Prime Day 2024?

Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event starts July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through July 17.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a Prime member-exclusive shopping event. Members will get access to millions of great deals on brands like Clinique, Allbirds, and Kiehl’s. New deals will continue to drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event, so members can come back and shop often to find something they love. Invite-only deals are also back this year, which means Prime members can request an invitation to exclusive deals that are expected to sell out. Learn more about Prime Day.
Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now, and read about all the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.