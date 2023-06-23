Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day will kick off July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT and run through July 12—and while the event will be filled with tons of exciting deals dropping every 30 minutes during select periods, Prime members can actually start taking advantage of some of this year’s most exciting offers now.

Attention book lovers—this one is for you: As part of Prime Day 2023, new Kindle Unlimited customers can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free—unlocking a new reading experience that includes unlimited access to more than four million digital books, including fiction, nonfiction, audiobooks, comics, magazines, and newspapers, right at your fingertips.

The deal is available exclusively to Prime members now through the end of the Prime Day 2023 event on July 12.

What is Kindle Unlimited?

Kindle Unlimited is a monthly subscription service that gives members access to more than four million digital books, audiobooks, comics, and magazines.

Once you activate your subscription, you can start downloading titles from the Kindle Unlimited catalog immediately.

Kindle Unlimited works on all Kindle devices, and on your phone, computer, or tablet through the free Kindle app.

A subscription allows you to borrow books and other content with no return due date. Kindle Unlimited members can read and hold onto up to 20 titles at a time before returning them.

In the U.S., a Kindle Unlimited subscription normally costs $11.99 a month plus taxes. Memberships—which you can cancel at any time—are available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Brazil, Japan, India, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia.

In this article we answer all your burning questions about Kindle Unlimited.

How to take advantage of the Prime Day deal

To be eligible for this awesome deal on Prime Day, you need to be a Prime member who is new to Kindle Unlimited, or one who hasn’t been in the program for over a year.

If you fit the bill, taking advantage of the deal is incredibly easy. All you have to do is follow this link, and sign in with your Prime account, after which you’ll unlock the benefits of Kindle Unlimited without having to pay a cent for three whole months. If you find yourself enjoying the membership, you can continue your subscription—but if you find it’s not for you, simply cancel with no questions asked.

To take advantage of three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, head to amazon.com/ku. Act quick though—this deal will only be available through July 12.

What is Prime Day?

Starting July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members around the world will have 48 hours of exclusive access to Amazon’s lowest prices so far this year on select products from a variety of brands and categories. This Prime Day, members in the U.S. can also shop more deals on small business products than ever before.

Customers who are not yet Prime members and want to get the most out of Amazon on Prime Day can join or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday. You can also visit the Prime Day hub to explore all your Prime benefits.