When you no longer use a device, it can be hard to determine what to do with it, whether you’d like to get some money back, or get rid of it through a recycling program.

The Amazon Trade-in program provides an easy and straightforward solution. As a part of Amazon’s goal of building a more sustainable business for our customers and the planet, the Trade-in program takes unused devices and restores them, making them suitable for resale, or recycles them.

Customers who trade in their items receive a digital gift card for reducing their potential electronic waste, while customers who buy the restored items save money and can feel good about keeping a product in use.

And even if the Trade-in device is no longer in good enough condition to resell, Amazon will help you send it to an Amazon-approved recycler, and you may still receive a promotional discount for sending in your item.

Before you toss out your electronic devices, check out Amazon Trade-in to get the most out of your old items.



How does Amazon Trade-in work?

The Amazon Trade-in process takes just a few steps. First, check to see if you own an eligible device here.

Next, answer a few questions about the item’s condition and submit it for Trade-in. You can return your device by dropping it off for free at hundreds of participating locations or ship it back for free within 45 days. You’ll receive a confirmation email with a free shipping label; just make sure to deregister or unlock the device prior to shipping.

After you ship your item, it takes some time for Amazon to receive, process, and appraise your Trade-in. You can check the status of your item in Your Trade-in Account.

Finally, you’ll receive your Trade-in value in the form of an Amazon gift card. For some eligible items, you may also qualify for a limited-time promotional discount for up to 20% off of a new qualifying Amazon device.



What kinds of items can you trade in?

You can send in many types of items to Amazon Trade-in:



Kindle eReaders

Tablets, including Fire Tablets and iPads

Streaming media players, including Fire TV Sticks, Chromecast, Apple TV

Echo devices, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones

Home security devices, including Ring, Arlo

Wireless routers

Cell phones from Apple, Google, Samsung, LG, Motorola

Gaming consoles, games, and accessories from Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and more

How does Amazon determine the Trade-in value of your item?

The Trade-in value depends on the model, make, and condition of your device. Specific criteria depend on the device and include whether the device still works and holds a charge, whether the screen is damaged or cracked, and whether you also send in included accessories (e.g. cords, mounts, etc.). View the full criteria for Electronics here and Video Games here.

Once our team receives and further inspects your item, we may need to adjust its value. Before you send it in, you can choose to accept the adjusted value or opt to have it returned to you for free.



Is it free to ship your Trade-in items?

There is no cost to ship your item, although you’ll need to provide your own packaging (we recommend reusing an old Amazon box!). We’ll send you a prepaid shipping label to print out. Or if you prefer, you can bring your Trade-in device to a participating location for free, and skip the effort of boxing it up or printing a label.

In case you choose to have the item returned to you, there is also no cost for return shipping.



When do you get paid for your Trade-in items?

Depending on the estimated value of your Trade-in device, you may be eligible to receive payment instantly. If you don't quality for instant payment and you mail in your device, it can take up to 15 business days. If you bring in your Trade-in to a participating location, the item(s) will be processed same day.

How do you get paid for your Trade-in item?

You will be paid in the form of a digital Amazon Gift Card. For eligible items, you may also receive a promotional discount to buy a new device. The promotional discount is limited to 1 per customer account, per device category, per calendar quarter.

Can you trade in your items in-person instead of shipping them?

Yes! Amazon devices are available to trade in in-person at select locations. At the store, an associate will review your Trade-in item and confirm or provide an updated Trade-in offer. You’ll need to bring your phone to complete the Trade-in order or provide your order number.



Can you recycle your device instead?

Yes! Recycle your small consumer electronic devices by mailing them in or dropping them off at a participating store location. To mail in, answer a few simple questions and request a free shipping label. To drop off in store, find a Staples location or Asurion/uBreakiFix location near you.

Start earning rewards and reducing your environmental impact with the Amazon Trade-in program today.