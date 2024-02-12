7 ways Amazon is using AI to build a more sustainable future

Climate change is one of the world’s greatest challenges—and at Amazon, we know we have to move fast, constantly innovate, invest, and stay nimble in order to continue to become a more sustainable company. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can help us meet our climate goals at the speed, scale, and urgency our planet requires. While there is a lot of talk generally about “AI and Sustainability,” we thought it would be helpful to get specific about some emerging use cases, as detailed below.

From reducing packaging and food waste to powering fulfillment operations more efficiently, Amazon has been innovating with AI and ML for decades. Besides offering AI infrastructure and products to customers through Amazon Web Services (AWS), we also democratize AI so our customers and other companies can move faster to make their purchases, businesses, and lives more sustainable.

Here are seven of the latest ways Amazon is leveraging AI to reach our Climate Pledge commitment of net-zero carbon by 2040, and become a more sustainable business.