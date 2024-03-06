Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, Ring’s most advanced battery doorbell yet, is now available for purchase. With cutting-edge features that give customers more precise motion detection, it is the newest addition to Ring's Pro line of devices.

Here’s everything you need to know:



Ultimate image quality

Battery Doorbell Pro is equipped with 1536p Head-to-Toe HD+ Video with enhanced sensors that deliver superior clarity and color. The lens has premium imaging sensors for crisp video definition, and with Dynamic Image processing and high-efficiency compression, the video will deliver life-like color and sharpness whether you’re watching in Live View or viewing a video recording from the night before. Additionally, with Low-Light Sight, it can provide clear color footage, even with just the illumination from a streetlight or landscape lighting.



Refined motion detection

For the first time, Ring is bringing radar-powered 3D Motion Detection to a battery-powered doorbell, making motion alerts more precise. Powered by radar technology, advanced features like Bird’s Eye Zones let you create aerial-based motion zones to give you more precise motion alerts, so you only get alerts from Ring that matter the most to you. Additionally, the Bird’s Eye View feature shows an aerial view of your home and gives you a clear sense of the path a visitor took on your property.



Privacy settings for peace of mind

As with all Ring devices, customer privacy and user control remain front and center. The new Battery Doorbell Pro includes all the features customers value, including customizable Privacy Zones to block out "off-limit" areas, Bird’s Eye Zones and Motion Zones to control the areas that customers want their Ring device to detect motion, as well as Audio Toggle to turn audio recording on and off. Privacy Zones is a unique feature that allows customers to block areas within the camera’s field-of-view that they do not want to film. When Privacy Zones are set, Battery Doorbell Pro will not capture footage outside the specified area.



Integration with your whole smart home

Battery Doorbell Pro works seamlessly with other Ring devices. You can create a whole-home system by pairing it with a Stick Up Cam Pro or Ring Alarm Pro. By subscribing to a Ring Protect Plan, you can also access features such as cloud storage (up to 180 days), person and package alerts, rich notifications, and receive motion alerts on compatible Alexa devices. By connecting Battery Doorbell Pro to an Echo Hub, or another compatible device, you can receive alerts on your device, or simply say “Alexa, show me the front door,” to drop in on Live View and see what is going on in the front yard.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is available today for $229.99 on Ring.com and Amazon.com. Learn more about which Ring Doorbell may be right for you.